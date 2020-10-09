The Supreme Court of Tennessee has temporarily suspended a Blount County lawyer.
Charles David Deas was suspended from practicing law and ordered to contact Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program within 10 days of entry of order of evaluation after the Court found he “posed a a threat of substantial harm to the public, and a substantial concern had been raised regarding his ability to currently practice law,” a release states.
Deas is precluded from taking any new cases and must cease representing his existing clients by Nov. 8. After that date, he cannot indicate that he is a lawyer, legal assistant or law clerk and can’t be in a place where law is practiced.
Deas must notify all his clients, plus co-counsel and opposing counsel. The suspension will remain in effect until ended or changed by the Court; Deas can request an end of change to the suspension “for good cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.