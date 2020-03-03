Nearly 50 Blount County leaders had traveled to Nashville on Monday, March 2, to prepare for meetings with Gov. Lee, his administration and legislators, and all were reported safe Tuesday following two devastating tornadoes early Tuesday morning, according to Bryan Daniels, president and CEO of the Blount Partnership.
Daniels watched as deadly tornadoes passed through Nashville from his window in a Sheraton where most of the Blount County delegation was staying. “I had a real clear view of the Capitol,” he said, estimating the tornado passed within a quarter to half a mile.
As the storm passed to east Nashville, he said it appeared to be a couple of tornadoes, or one that touched down multiple times.
“It had a low roar to it,” Daniels said.
The Blount County group had gathered Monday for a briefing to go over its agenda for the next day’s planned meetings before breaking for dinner, and some reconvened later.
At least eight Blount County Commissioners were attending County Government Day hosted by the Tennessee County Services Association at the Double Tree hotel in downtown Nashville.
Daniels said it was probably a little after midnight when they began hearing reports of the storms, and then mobile phone alerts started going off with the tornado warning. Within five to eight minutes, he estimated, the tornado was going through the area.
Commissioner Nick Bright reported that when he was told to evacuate to the front lobby at around 1 a.m., the Double Tree hotel went “totally pitch black” due to a lack of power.
The hotel intercom told people to evacuate and many gathered in the foyer, but Daniels said others — like himself — were in their rooms or the stairwells.
With the ambient light outside, “we could see the tornado,” Daniels said. “You could see it come through downtown Nashville.”
The hotel lost power and water, but the electricity was back on by about 6 a.m. local time and the water a few hours later.
Tuesday morning, Daniels could see what appeared to be Black Hawk helicopters surveying the damage. With the Capitol closed and the mayor asking people not to go to downtown Nashville, the Blount County leaders were assessing their next steps. At least one person who was driving in from Blount County was stuck in the traffic on Interstate 40, backed up because of the storm damage, he said.
Bright said the commissioners had difficulty getting out of the Double Tree parking garage later Tuesday morning due to a high volume of drivers.
“For us, the {span id=”docs-internal-guid-70ed6d77-7fff-a37b-12c4-d030b1452131”}{span}fallout was far more trouble than the actual storm was,” he said. {/span}{/span}
Daniels, who worked in Nashville when tornadoes hit the city in April 1998, said those storms appeared to be much worse that what he had seen so far Tuesday morning, but the devastation was still bad and his prayers were with the families affected by the storms.
Red Cross on the way
Eight volunteers from the East Tennessee region of the American Red Cross, including two from Blount County, headed to Davidson County on Tuesday, according to Executive Director Sharon Hudson.
By noon today, March 4, that could rise to a total of 14 or more volunteers from this region, she said.
“Our concentration is on providing food, shelter and emotional support,” Hudson said.
Because of the chaotic nature and difficulty with logistics in the wake of a disaster, the Red Cross is not asking for any donations of items. People who wish to make a financial contribution can text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief or visit redcross.org for opportunities to become a volunteer or make a donation.
Hudson also noted that the Red Cross offers a free emergency app that people can download for information and to notify loved ones that they are safe in disaster situations.
Blount could respond if needed
Officials with Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa said though they have not been called on to respond to the disaster yet.
Needs for public safety aid would be issued by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and each department would have to assess how many resources they could afford to send.
Remote Area Medical representatives said they have received notification from TEMA regarding the damage but had not been called into the field as of Friday evening.
City of Maryville spokesperson Jane Groff said if electrical service providers hear from higher-ups like TVA, they will respond. But no call had been issued yet.
Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said the department’s thoughts and prayers go out to all affected, “and we will continue to monitor the situation if in fact we need to assist in any way. Unfortunately, we still have flooding complications here in our home town.”
American Veterans has issued a statewide call for AMVETS posts and community members to show up in the Cookeville area March 4 with chainsaws to help with the cleanup effort.
