Marriage Licenses
Oct. 7
• Mark Edgar Wilhite, 51, and Robin Renau Long, 53, both of Maryville
• Cody Michael Church, 24, and Tamera Marie Williams, 30, both of Maryville
• Randall Jason Barnes, 41, and Alison Lindsey Box, 43, both of Maryville
• Jason Eric Pankratz, 51, and Jackie Givens Lott, 42, both of Maryville
• Brennan Cole Dunlap, 22, and Kaitlynn Grace Monroe, 20, both of Maryville
• Colton Reece Wade, 20, of Clarksville, and Mekenzie Rae O'Neill, 22, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky
• Jeffrey Lynn Summey, 56, and Heather Dana Houston, 52, both of Vonore
• Michael Jerry Odom, 54, and Kimberly Dawn Harper, 20, both of Maryville
• Richard Scott Conatser, 48, of Louisville, and Rachel Len Law, 32, of Maryville
• Jeffrey Lynn Allen, 54, and Rhonda Sue Brooks, 62, both of Paris, Tennessee
• Shon Dale Knox, 56, and Leigh Angela Lyles, 57, both of Maryville
• David Lee Hudson, 64, and Anna Ruth Cummings, 58, both of Maryville
• Taylor M. Watson, 29, and Kyndra N. Courtney, 27, both of Maryville
• Nathan Anthony Nolan, 18, and Briana Faith Shields, 19, both of Greenback
• David Brent Lester, 52, and Paula Witt, 45, both of Maryville
• Issac Anthony Nolan, 18, and Jenny Lynn Spier, 19, both of Greenback
• Justin Timothy Griffin, 39, of Maryville, and Samantha Lynn Davis, 31, of Knoxville
• James M. Ruckman Jr., 24, of Maryville, and Victoria E. Ledbetter, 21, of Newport, Tennessee
• Brian Edward Mills, 30, and Haley Brooke Berezin, 26, both of Louisville
Oct. 8
• Christopher Chad Sanders, 32, and Darla Joyce Murphy, 31, both of Maryville
• Nicholas Byron Davis, 34, and Sharonika Yvette Money, 38, both of Maryville
• Russell Benjamin Hickman, 40, and Christina Diane Meeks, 36, both of Alcoa
• Elliott Randall Stuck, 43, and Jamie Anne Jeffers, 41, both of Beaver, Pennsylvania
Oct. 11
• Carter Jacob Cooley, 24, and Maegan Rhea Baldauf, 24, both of Maryville
• Jordan Wayne Spillman, 26, of Maryville, and Delaney Dawn York, 25, of Seymour
• Steven Tanner Curtis, 23, and Ashlyn Mary Callahan, 28, both of Greenback
• Kevin McBride, 35, and Janae Marie Azevedo, 27, both of Maryville
• George Raymond Newman, 22, and Adrienne Rose Ackley, 30, both of Maryville
• Jonathan Duffy, 43, and Brandi Lee Tucker, 41, both of Cape Coral, Florida
Oct. 12
• Bobby Lewayne Key, 83, of Maryville, and Ruth Joanne Everett, 79, of Salome, Arizona
• Christopher Derek Stevens, 44, and Kary Lynn King, 37, both of Maryville
• Rodney Lynn Wilson, 47, and Ashley Dawn Milsaps, 35, both of Maryville
Oct. 13
• Jay Layton Brenza, 40, and Christina Mae Hoss, 38, both of St. Stephen, South Carolina
• Cody Alexander Levi, 21, of Graysville, Tennessee, and Amanda Marie Campbell, 20, of Seymour
• Christopher Cody Breaz, 28, and Kristin Hannah Gatz, 32, both of Houston
• Brady Allen King, 31, and Delaney Sinclaire Calhoun, 25, both of Alcoa
Oct. 14
• Hunter Scott Ryan, 26, of Greenback, and Elise Ann Strysniewicz, 24, of Maryville
• Donovan James Muse, 29, and Mallorie Lynne Shank, 27, both of Maryville
• Timothy Scott Norton, 62, and Charlotte Ann Ducote, 54, both of Maryville
Oct. 15
• Zackary Jacob Saalfrank, 33, and Emily Elizabeth Sharp, 32, both of Indianapolis
• Nathan Ryan Hood, 24, and Kayla Savannah Gibson, 25, both of Seymour
Oct. 21
• Sean Vincent Wyatt, 32, of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Katherine Elizabeth Devall, 31, of Prairieville, Louisiana
• Michael Paul McCollum, 29, and Ricki Rachel Jones, 28, both of Louisville
• James Ray Huskey Jr., 36, and Cassidy Rianna Matlock, 29, both of Maryville
• Lawrence Frederick Moyers, 52, of Maryville, and Cindy M. Henning, 51, of La Grange, Illinois
• Matthew Grant Winstead, 27, and Stephanie Nicole Hamm, 25, both of Atlanta
• Kyle James Porritt, 24, and Mae Katherine Brooks, 24, both of Knoxville
• Samuel David Dupuy, 25, and Kelley Deann Wolfe, 25, both of Maryville
• John Ralph Parham, 51, and Jessica Nicole Ernsberger, 41, both of Maryville
Oct. 22
• Anita Theresa Sylvia, 30, and Michele Ann Miller, 30, both of Dallas
• Casey Ray Boring, 28, and Rose Ghellian Hawkins, 28, both of Maryville
• Jessica Mae Vudragovich, 43, and Danielle Christine Cormier, 36, both of Knoxville
• Joseph Gregory Kraft, 30, and Kyasia Mone Benjamin, 26, both of Charlotte, North Carolina
• Jason Shane Tipton, 20, and Elizabeth Anna Grace Greene, 20, both of Walland
• Raymond Johnny Carr, 38, and Catherine Veronica Hoover, 34, both of Louisville
• Daniel Robert Tallent, 43, of Friendsville, and Kelley Sloan Rodgers, 37, of Maryville
Oct. 25
• Jeffrey Dale Smith, 47, of Greenback, and Aimee Adele Anderson, 42, of Maryville
• Jonathan Michael Hall, 34, and Christa Leanne Painter, 37, both of Maryville
Oct. 26
• David James Vitko, 34, and Kylen Elizabeth Kolch, 32, both of Land O' Lakes, Florida
• Cody Schott, 29, and Chelsea Rose Gray-Hartsgrove, 29, both of Maryville
• Rodney Lynn Hutchinson, 55, and Karen Rae Bennett Haynes, 49, both of Maryville
Oct. 27
• Jerry Lynn Little Sr., 71, and Shirley Cooper Huffman, 64, both of Maryville
• Morgan Thomas Foster, 28, and Britney Lee Reynolds, 33, both of Friendsville
• Victoria Grey Young, 27, and Chloe Michelle Akkaoui, 25, both of Maryville
• Joshua Aaron Hodge, 33, of Mobile, Alabama, and Breanna Rochelle Richardson, 32, of Daphne, Alabama
• Daniel Weldon Mercer, 46, and Donna Marie Serna, 49, both of Townsend
• Justin Anthony Picone, 32, and Renee Alice Milne, 32, both of Palm Harbor, Florida
