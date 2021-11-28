Marriage Licenses
Nov. 12
• Taylor Ann Scalf, 20, and Connor Glen Chason, 23, both of Maryville
• Blake Allen Rex, 27, and Jessica Nicole Cope, 26, both of Maryville
• Larry Dean Hamilton, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, and Barbara Lynn Hammon, 73, of Lancaster, Ohio
• Kelly Elaine Walker, 43, and Christopher Michael Perry, 47, both of Maryville
• Samantha Hope Evers, 21, and Tyler Lee Glenn, 23, both of Knoxville
Nov. 15
• Isaac Jacob Albright, 21, of Townsend, and Sidney Nicole Bishop, 21, of Maryville
• Johnathan Xzavier Johnson, 24, of Maryville, and Madison Leigh Burbage, 24, of Knoxville
Nov. 16
• Abigail Laine Orr, 19, and William Heath Proffitt, 25, both of Maryville
Nov. 17
• William Sallay Jr., 41, and Jessi Lee Zeigler, 36, both of Maryville
• Toran William Fiene, 34, and Emma Siobhan Robertson, 30, both of Indianapolis, Indiana
• Matthew C. Mervin, 28, and Ali N. Blevins, 28, both of Maryville
• Kenneth Russell Horne, 25, and Kathryn Rebeca Norris, 25, both of Maryville
• Kenneth Reed Wood, 58, of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Rebecca Darlene Whitehead, 55, of Walland
• Tracey Evelyn Matzke, 52, and Aaron Todd Sudduth, 51, both of Maryville
