Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa public schools have announced they are closing through March 31. Maryville Christian School will extend its spring break through March 27 and plans to begin online instruction March 30.
The announcements came after Gov. Bill Lee this morning, March 16, encouraged all schools across the state to close as soon as possible and remain closed through the end of the month to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Schools across Blount County already were closed for spring break this week.
Blount County Schools is canceling all school events, athletic events and practices beginning Wednesday, March 18. The Friends program will be open through Thursday and closed beginning Friday, March 20. The cancellations are effective through March 31.
BCS is telling families to expect communications from their children's schools about learning opportunities.
The district allowed students in grades three through 12 to take home Chromebook computers last week to use for learning. "If your child was absent when Chromebooks or packets were sent home, your school will be communicating times for pickup next week," BCS told parents.
Maryville City Schools announced that all sports-related activities will be suspended starting Wednesday morning, March 18, and Adventure Club will close at the end of that day.
Maryville officials also said they are finalizing plans to make meals accessible to students during the closure and will provide details later.
"This closure does not mean learning needs to be suspended for our students," MCS said in its announcement. "As a technology-enabled district, we will promote remote learning opportunities directly to parents and guardians in the days and weeks ahead."
"Faculty and staff in our schools will receive more details via email from Dr. (Mike) Winstead and/or their school principal regarding work schedules following spring break," Maryville said.
Alcoa City Schools announced that its closure will take effect Tuesday, March 17, including, athletics, the Stars program, extracurricular events and practices, and all facility use.
Maryville Christian School said instruction will resume by online/remote teaching on March 30 and continue that way through at least April 3. There will be no school activities — including athletics, practices and trips — through at least April 3.
