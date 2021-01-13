Blount County and Maryville City schools expect all students not opting for virtual learning this semester to be on campus at the same time starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Alcoa City Schools has planned staggered attendance through the month, with no more than half the students in the building each day, to help with distancing and limit any contact tracing and quarantines necessary when there is a case of COVID-19.
Blount County Schools is ending staggered attendance after this week, as is Maryville City Schools, which resumed full attendance at all but the junior high and high school this week.
The public schools are closed Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In the first 13 days of this year, Blount County has had 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Last week, Blount County Schools reported 50 student cases and 42 staff cases, but Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, said Wednesday, Jan. 13, that the numbers were lower so far this week.
The BCS cases last week included 10 each at the two high schools and 13 at Rockford Elementary. Across the district there were 147 people required to quarantine.
