Nearly 200 girls from Maryville and Blount County schools were among more than 600 attending the Introduce a Girl to Engineering event Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.
Girls from eighth through 12th grade participated in hands-on activities designed to encourage them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Although half of the college-educated workforce is women, they are only 28% of the science and engineering workforce, according to 2018 data from the National Science Board.
While women are 60% of the workforce in the social sciences and 48% in biological, agricultural and environmental life sciences, they are only 26% of the workforce in computer and math sciences and 15% of the engineering workforce.
Other students attending the event were from Anderson, Knox, Morgan, Roane and Sevier counties, as well as Oak Ridge schools.
