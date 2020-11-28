The Blount County Master Gardener Association (BCMGA) and the UT Extension Office of Blount County will host an informational session on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.
Details will be given about the 14-week master gardener training course scheduled to begin Jan. 26.
The meeting will be held in the Sharon Lawson Room at the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville, and virtually on Zoom. For the Zoom link, call 865-982-6430 or email jawilson@utk.edu.
