Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell is accusing Property Assessor Tim Helton of being “frequently absent from work for the last few years, to the extent that he has worked approximately 10-20 hours a month.”
Mitchell made the claim in a March 29 letter to the Blount County Board of Commissioners, which Chairman Ron French read aloud during the Thursday, April 15, commission meeting.
Helton did not attend the meeting but told The Daily Times later, “Me caring for my parents comes before my job.”
Mitchell’s letter, which he also sent to the district attorney general and Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, said that Helton receives salary and benefits of more than $125,000 a year.
“This is nothing more than stealing from the citizens and taxpayers of Blount County.”
Helton said, “I’m always available to the staff. ... I’ve got excellent staff that supports me.”
Mitchell also commends the staff of the assessor’s office in the final paragraph of his letter, which says the staff has “gone above and beyond in making sure that the office continues to function and excel each and every day.”
The letter begins by saying Helton did not attend a budget workshop on March 26 because he was home waiting for a refrigerator to be delivered, which the assessor agreed was true. Helton said Deputy Chief Trevor McMurry was capable of delivering the budget request for more than $1.4 million.
Mitchell noted the budget request includes adding a staff person. Helton said that is a clerical position, and his staff is still smaller than when he first was elected to office in 2012.
The mayor says Helton communicating with his staff by cellphone and not other remote work technology is “totally inefficient” when dealing with a staff of 17 for a county with a population of more than 133,000.
“He just doesn’t like the fact that I’m out of the office,” Helton said. “He doesn’t care about why I’m out of the office.”
“The mayor’s out to cut my head off,” said the assessor, adding Mitchell failed to cut taxes after the last reappraisal and has spent money on “plush” offices. “He’s trying to push me out of office.”
French also read a statement calling Helton’s failure to show up for the budget presentation a “travesty.”
Commissioner Mike Akard said he was “appalled” by the allegations.
“I had no idea that this was happening to this degree,” Akard said.
Akard asked Mitchell about possible action, and the mayor said there is no requirement in the state for any elected official to work any set number of hours.
The next election for the assessor’s office is in 2024, but the mayor said, “Citizens can start a petition and ask for a recall.”
“I don’t think a proper recourse is to wait until 2024 before he gets removed from office,” Commissioner Jackie Hill said. “Certainly by his behavior he does not want to be the property assessor.”
