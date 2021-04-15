Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has proclaimed April 10-16 the Week of the Young Child, recognizing on Wednesday, April 14, the importance of high-quality early education, along with a representative from Pellissippi State Community College.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the celebration that the National Association for the Education of Young Children sponsors to call attention to the needs of children up to age 8 and their families, as well as programs that help meet those needs.
Pellissippi State's early childhood education faculty and students this week created daily activities for young children and those who care for them. On Family Friday, April 16, they are offering virtual scavenger hunts. To participate, follow Early Childhood Education at Pellissippi State Community College on Facebook or Instagram, or email eced@pstcc.edu.
For more information about Pellissippi State’s early childhood education program, visit www.pstcc.edu/eced.
