Blount County mayor proclaims Week of the Young Child

Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell presents to Pellissippi State Community College officials on Wednesday, April 14, a proclamation honoring the 50th anniversary of the Week of the Young Child. From left are Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr.; Lizzie Kelly, assistant professor of early childhood education; Mitchell; and Kane Barker, dean of natural and behavioral sciences. 

 Photo by Jessie Tipton, courtesy of Pellissippi State Community College

Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell has proclaimed April 10-16 the Week of the Young Child, recognizing on Wednesday, April 14, the importance of high-quality early education, along with a representative from Pellissippi State Community College.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the celebration that the National Association for the Education of Young Children sponsors to call attention to the needs of children up to age 8 and their families, as well as programs that help meet those needs.

Pellissippi State's early childhood education faculty and students this week created daily activities for young children and those who care for them. On Family Friday, April 16, they are offering virtual scavenger hunts. To participate, follow Early Childhood Education at Pellissippi State Community College on Facebook or Instagram, or email eced@pstcc.edu.

For more information about Pellissippi State’s early childhood education program, visit www.pstcc.edu/eced.

Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.