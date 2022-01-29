Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell plans to submit the same nominees for the Budget Committee next month that the county commission fell short of approving this month.
Because the four nominees already serve with the mayor on the committee, even if they don’t receive the necessary 11 votes from the commission next month they will stay in place.
Last week seven commissioners voted against reappointing for one-year terms Sharon Hannum and Commissioners Jared Anderson, Mike Caylor and Tom Stinnett. The no votes came from Commissioners Brad Bowers, Nick Bright, Dodd Crowe, James Hammontree, Jeff Jopling, Dawn Reagan and Brian Robbins.
“I was very pleased that seven people were willing to vote against the status quo,” said Crowe.
Stinnett voted in favor of the reappointments, and Anderson abstained. Caylor and Commissioners Ron French, Joe McCully and Steve Mikels were absent.
Crowe has said he doesn’t question the character of the current committee members but thinks the panel doesn’t adequately reflect county residents outside of the cities.
Mitchell characterized Crowe’s opposition as being based on the commission not approving $100 million for high school renovations a few years ago, which Crowe denies.
Both agree that would have required borrowing about $143 million, because Maryville and Alcoa City Schools would have been entitled to a share of the money. “I think it is a very good idea that we did not borrow $140 million,” Crowe said. “We did the smart thing. We saved everybody a lot of money.”
Instead the county has funneled more money into Fund 177, which can be used only for capital projects in Blount County Schools and is not subject to splitting with the cities. Mitchell said that’s a recommendation that came from the Budget Committee.
“We worked with the schools to formulate a schedule of improvements including the new roofs at the high schools, science labs, furniture, HVACS and athletic field houses with a pay-as-we-go approach,” Mitchell said. The $981,000 for the field houses came through the school district’s fund balance, which is previously undesignated funding, and general operating budget.
Last year the Blount County Board of Education wanted to use money from Fund 177 for renovations to convert Eagleton Middle School to Eagleton College and Career Academy. However the Budget Committee recommended that funding come from the school’s operating budget, Fund 141, and the commission approved the switch.
Crowe objected at the time, calling the move by the committee “unprecedented.”
He acknowledges that as a longtime teacher in Blount County Schools, now retired, he has a bias. Crowe said he’s not accusing anyone on the Budget Committee of doing anything deliberately, but “They all lead back to Maryville.”
Mitchel said Hannum lives in the county; she is a graduate of Maryville High School. Anderson represents District 5, in Maryville, and also is an MHS graduate. Stinnett, District 7, lives in the county in Friendsville but taught in Maryville City Schools. Caylor, District 3, lives in the city but also represents parts in the county.
Mitchell noted he lives in the county, has a photo of his county high school alma mater, Everett, behind him on the wall of his office, and his grandchildren attend county schools. He also points out the increase in Blount County Schools funding over the past decade. Since the 2010-11 fiscal year general purpose funding from all sources has risen from $76.7 million to $104.8 million.
Mitchell credited a “very conservative, responsible Budget Committee,” with the county paying down its debt from $250 million to $139 million while he has been in office.
The mayor said the current committee members have never failed to ask questions or say no to requests they deem unessential. “Not once I have a ever heard one of the Budget Committee members make any distinction between city and county residents in making a decision, because we represent all of Blount County,” Mitchell said.
He also noted that the Budget Committee only sends recommendations to the county commission, which has the ultimate authority for spending.
