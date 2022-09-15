During a short ceremony held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15, at the Blount County Courthouse, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell read out a proclamation recognizing September as Recovery Month. Mayors Andy White of Maryville and Clint Abbott of Alcoa are also signatories to the proclamation. Raising awareness of addiction — its costs, its victims and resources for its treatment — was a major goal of the ceremony. Recovery Month is meant to help circulate information about rehabilitation and “encourage those in need of recovery services to seek help,” per the text of the proclamation. The Thursday ceremony brings the county and the two municipalities together with the federal government, which recognizes September as a national recovery month. Mitchell was joined by city of Maryville Councilwoman Sarah Herron and Patricia Hall Talbott Legacy Centers President Zac Talbott, as well nonprofit professionals including CEO of the Helen Ross McNabb Center Mona Blanton-Kitts, among others. Mitchell began the ceremony by saying that he felt “Recovery Month is all twelve months of the year.” He also expressed gratitude for the local organizations that focus on providing addiction treatment services. “In this community, state, this country, never more has it been as important as it is now for recovery,” he continued. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a federal agency tasked with researching drug use, over 20 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with a substance use disorder in 2021. About half received treatment.
‘Good citizens’
Addiction is “very rampant” in the area, Mitchell noted, but the mayor’s office supports efforts to address it. Specifically, the Blount County Recovery Court has been “a success story,” Mitchell commented. The government program couples treatment for addictions with court supervision. There are about 145 current participants, he said. As for the future, Mitchell referenced plans to develop over 60 acres of land the county has already purchased. That land, he said, was intended to become transitional housing for people convicted of drug-related crimes. Mitchell’s hope is still to build a housing program that allows those who have served their sentences to leave jail and live as “good mothers, good fathers, good citizens.” The program will also help connect participants to job opportunities, Mitchell said.
‘Obstacles to treatment’ Access to help is critical with addictions, Zac Talbott told The Daily Times, but there are major barriers to care. Talbott currently serves as the president of Talbott Legacy Centers, a Maryville-based addiction treatment organization. He said that evidence-based treatment is particularly important to patient outcomes. Evidence-based treatment, he explained, is holistic, incorporating counseling, development of “life skills” and recovery support, in addition to medication. East Tennessee, he said, is the hardest-hit region of the state in terms of addiction, but has fewer resources for evidence-based treatment than other regions. “At TLC Maryville — our program in Blount County — we’re one of only three comprehensive opioid treatment programs that can offer all FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder in the whole area. There’s fewer than 20 in the state of Tennessee, compared to Georgia — there’s more than 70. North Carolina’s got 80,” he said. Surges in the use of fentanyl have driven a need for methadone — which can be used to address drug addiction — in treatment centers, he explained. Buprenorphine is no longer as effective for some patients with fentanyl addictions, he said. And over time, problems paying for particular services can add up, he noted. “There are still barriers with commercial insurers on a lot of these things, and so, there’s a huge uninsured gap in this state,” he commented.
During a short ceremony held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15, at the Blount County Courthouse, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell read out a proclamation recognizing September as Recovery Month. Mayors Andy White of Maryville and Clint Abbott of Alcoa are also signatories to the proclamation.
Raising awareness of addiction — its costs, its victims and resources for its treatment — was a major goal of the ceremony. Recovery Month is meant to help circulate information about rehabilitation and “encourage those in need of recovery services to seek help,” per the text of the proclamation.
The Thursday ceremony brings the county and the two municipalities together with the federal government, which recognizes September as a national recovery month.
Mitchell was joined by city of Maryville Councilwoman Sarah Herron and Patricia Hall Talbott Legacy Centers President Zac Talbott, as well nonprofit professionals including CEO of the Helen Ross McNabb Center Mona Blanton-Kitts, among others. Mitchell began the ceremony by saying that he felt “Recovery Month is all twelve months of the year.” He also expressed gratitude for the local organizations that focus on providing addiction treatment services.
“In this community, state, this country, never more has it been as important as it is now for recovery,” he continued.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a federal agency tasked with researching drug use, over 20 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with a substance use disorder in 2021. About half received treatment.
‘Good citizens’
Addiction is “very rampant” in the area, Mitchell noted, but the mayor’s office supports efforts to address it.
Specifically, the Blount County Recovery Court has been “a success story,” Mitchell commented. The government program couples treatment for addictions with court supervision. There are about 145 current participants, he said.
As for the future, Mitchell referenced plans to develop over 60 acres of land the county has already purchased. That land, he said, was intended to become transitional housing for people convicted of drug-related crimes. Mitchell’s hope is still to build a housing program that allows those who have served their sentences to leave jail and live as “good mothers, good fathers, good citizens.”
The program will also help connect participants to job opportunities, Mitchell said.
‘Obstacles to treatment’
Access to help is critical with addictions, Zac Talbott told The Daily Times, but there are major barriers to care. Talbott currently serves as the president of Talbott Legacy Centers, a Maryville-based addiction treatment organization.
He said that evidence-based treatment is particularly important to patient outcomes. Evidence-based treatment, he explained, is holistic, incorporating counseling, development of “life skills” and recovery support, in addition to medication. East Tennessee, he said, is the hardest-hit region of the state in terms of addiction, but has fewer resources for evidence-based treatment than other regions.
“At TLC Maryville — our program in Blount County — we’re one of only three comprehensive opioid treatment programs that can offer all FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder in the whole area. There’s fewer than 20 in the state of Tennessee, compared to Georgia — there’s more than 70. North Carolina’s got 80,” he said.
Surges in the use of fentanyl have driven a need for methadone — which can be used to address drug addiction — in treatment centers, he explained. Buprenorphine is no longer as effective for some patients with fentanyl addictions, he said. And over time, problems paying for particular services can add up, he noted.
“There are still barriers with commercial insurers on a lot of these things, and so, there’s a huge uninsured gap in this state,” he commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.