Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and representatives for area utilities unveiled plans Thursday, Jan. 27, for $20 million in water and wastewater projects that range from Louisville to Townsend and Friendsville to Seymour.
Their plans call for spending $12.9 million of the county’s allocation of federal funds under American Rescue Plan Act and $7.2 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on projects local officials say will improve access to drinking water, protect the environment and improve property values.
The mayor called a meeting of the Blount County Commission to preview the proposal that will come before it in February for a vote.
Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers called the ability to fund a nearly $2.9 million wastewater project extending to the town a “once in a lifetime opportunity” that would improve public health and safety, reducing pollution into Fort Loudoun Lake.
The project would extend from the new Smith & Wesson headquarters to the Town of Louisville and provide sewer service to Middlesettlements Elementary and areas along Topside Road. Service also would extend on Cox Road to Louisville Point Park.
Friendsville would see both a $2.23 million water line extension along West Lamar Alexander Parkway from Union Grove to Big Springs and beyond, as well as a $2.34 million wastewater project from North Union Grove to Dunlap Hollow.
Mayor Andy Lawhorn said they will be able to provide service to about 100 homes, many of which are on wells, as well as loop the line on both sides of the highway to avoid outages.
The new sewer lines will take people off failing drain lines that contaminate groundwater, he said.
Not only will the project improve public health, he said, but it will allow property owners to sell land previously condemned because septic systems had failed.
Working together
Three of the projects would work together to supply more reliable service to the Tuckaleechee Utility District, which currently has a single water main that has been endangered in recent rock slides. Most of their water currently comes from the City of Alcoa, and the new projects would allow it to access water through Knox Chapman Utility District and South Blount Utility District.
TUD currently has a single pipeline and single pump station from Walland to Kinzel Springs, and it lies along Old Walland Highway, which was shut down for about 45 days by a rock slide last year. Although the water line hasn’t broken yet, reservoirs have only enough capacity for two days storage for the nearly 4,500 customers the Tuckaleechee district serves.
Under the plan TUD would see nearly $6.7 million to lay about 22,000 feet of pipe and two pumping stations so it can connect with South Blount. A $2.8 million Knox Chapman Utility District project would replace pipe from Chapman Highway to U.S 411 and connect with TUD along Sevierville and Cunningham roads.
The nearly $4.5 million South Blount Utility project includes connecting lines from Wilkinson Pike along Blockhouse Road and East Lamar Alexander Parkway, to connect with the Tuckaleechee Utility District just past the Heritage school campus.
Assistant District Manager Quentin Caldwell said the South Blount Utility District currently provides about 3 million gallons of water a day from the Little Tennessee River but has the ability to produce three times that amount.
Mitchell told the commissioners the project are high priorities for the utilities. “These aren’t just wants, they are needs,” the mayor said.
Five years
Some of the engineering has been done already on some of the projects. With governments nationwide spending ARPA money one of the unknown variables will be the availability of materials.
Blount County officials are estimating the projects will extend over about five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.