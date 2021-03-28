Blount County Schools moved middle and high school students to virtual learning today, March 29, because the district had too many teacher vacancies to fill.
BCS elementary students will remain in person and on a regular schedule.
Teachers still are to report to Heritage and William Blount high schools, as well as Carpenters, Eagleton, Heritage and Union Grove middle schools, although those students will have online classes today.
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation programs will follow the same schedule, with elementary students who are scheduled to be at the school today in person.
By 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28,, BCS had 156 employee absences expected for today and at that time was able to fill only 52% of the vacancies, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
Moving grades 6-12 to virtual learning provides more substitutes for the elementary schools, Vance explained.
Because absences may be requested for multiple reasons, Vance said, she couldn’t confirm the reason for the high number.
A clinic for BCS employees to receive the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was held on Saturday, March 27.
The president of the Blount County Education Association, Rebecca Dickenson, said she had heard more staff saying they were having side effects, such as body aches, than after the first doses.
Maryville and Alcoa City Schools employees received their second doses at a clinic on Friday, March 26, and those districts were not expecting any disruption today.
COVID-19 case numbers in the schools have been relatively low recently.
Last week, Blount County Schools reported four staff cases and 12 student cases of the coronavirus. Although 11 schools had no cases, all but three of those still had students in quarantine because of contact tracing.
