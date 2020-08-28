An oath of office ceremony for newly elected Blount County officials will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Room 430 of the Blount County Courthouse, 327 Court St. in Maryville.
Tim Helton will be sworn in as Blount County property assessor. Vandy Kemp, Robbie Kirkland and Philip Porter take the oath of office to sit on the Blount County Board of Education.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony but is encouraged to observe the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, such as physical distancing and wearing a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.