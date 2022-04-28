In an 8-3-1 vote, the Blount County Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat that would see 149 new homes developed in the Manor in the Foothills subdivision off Best Road.
Commission members Jeff Jopling, Bruce McClellan and Steve Mikels voted against the motion. Darrell Tipton abstained.
Approval for the plat was postponed during the planning commission’s March meeting to allow commission members further time to consider its implications.
The developer, Smithbilt Homes, plans to add the houses to the subdivision, which sits between Montvale Air Park Road and Best Road, in a fourth phase of construction.
Before the vote was taken, members of the public weighed in on the plat. Corinne Dooley, a District Four resident, told the planning commission that the housing developed by Smithbilt Homes was of poor quality.
Dooley criticized the developer’s work on drainage, specifically. “There is a mess there. You can see where the damage has been, with the water, but they can’t control what they have. How can you give them even more?” she asked.
Joshua Sanderson, an associate with Smithbilt Homes, spoke before the planning commission to say that, “We have homes that I would never dream of — $480,000 houses in these neighborhoods.”
“We stand by them,” he said, noting also that the developer had met municipal and county requirements while working on the subdivision.
Yet, members of the planning commission retained concerns that the development would not relieve certain problems faced by Blount Countians.
During discussion of the proposed plat, Mikels raised the issue of affordable housing in the county. “Anybody coming out of college is going to have debt. The gentlemen made a comment, you know, these houses are $480,000 houses. That’s not affordable housing. I can see putting more houses in and letting it go if it was actual affordable housing, but it’s not. I couldn’t afford that now,” he said.
Sanderson replied that he’d misspoken earlier and that the Smithbillt houses were re-selling for $480,000, but that the company’s homes were “well under market,” and started at $289,900.
Sanderson also said that housing affordability was partially a question of homeowner education. He referenced incidents of new homeowners asking the developer to change lightbulbs in the homes they’ve developed and sold.
“You own a home now; it’s probably time to get a ladder,” he said, of such owners.
Development anxiety ran like a red thread through the rest of the meeting. Planning commission chair Ed Stucky introduced 11 proposed zoning and subdivision amendments from the Blount County Commission, for full consideration during the next planning commission meeting.
The planning commission also voted to send all three of the final recommendations of the ad hoc committee to study zoning and subdivision regulations to the Blount County Commission for consideration.
Those recommendations include striking provisions for cluster development from county regulations and considering seeking a consultant to draft a plan for land use, housing and economic development, among other subjects.
Additionally, it took a unanimous vote on a ¾ acre minimum lot size for developments reliant on county septic in the suburbanizing zone and in the rural residential, or R1, district zone.
The vote represented a change from the ad hoc committee’s recommendation, which applied only to the suburbanizing zone.
Blount County Building Commissioner Thomas Lloyd noted that subdivision regulations were entirely within the planning commission’s purview. The planning commission can take action on such regulations after holding a public hearing.
