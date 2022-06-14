A group of citizens exit the Blount County Board of Commissioners Chamber Tuesday evening because the county planning commission was one member short of a quorum. Without a quorum in attendance, the commission cannot perform business.
A public hearing on zoning and subdivision regulations was canceled Tuesday, June 14, after Blount County Planning commissioners failed to achieve a quorum.
About 25 residents filed into the courthouse to voice their opinions or listen as others expressed their own. However, of the 14 people currently serving on the planning commission, only six were present at the hearing.
Planning Commissioners Geneva Harrison, Bruce McClellan, Steve Mikels, Darrell Tipton, Scott King and Ed Stucky — the commission’s chairman — were present. All other commissioners were absent. As such, the commission fell one person short of a quorum, and the public hearing was canceled.
About five minutes after the hearing was set to start, Stucky told the audience that there was a possibility that the meeting would be canceled if no other planning commissioners arrived. A few minutes later, he announced that the hearing would not be held.
Prevented from voicing their thoughts on zoning, residents instead showed frustration with the cancellation as they left the courthouse, commenting that they “couldn’t believe this” and remarking disapprovingly on the responsibility of the absent planning commissioners.
During its May meeting, the Blount County Planning Commission scheduled the hearing to allow county residents to offer input on a set of zoning and subdivision re solutions the county’s board of commissioners passed in April.
The resolutions would eliminate provisions for cluster development in Blount County, raise the minimum lot sizes of new developments connected to the county’s sewer and septic systems and reduce the county’s overall subdivision area, among other proposals.
Asked whether he’d received any advance notice about absences, Stucky told The Daily Times that the other commissioners “have all been reminded somehow and asked for confirmation ahead of time” about the called hearing.
The topics of the hearing, he said to the audience, would be discussed during the next regular planning commission meeting, which will be held June 23.
