In a short meeting, Blount County planning commissioners approved five plats for major subdivisions Thursday, July 28.
With eight planning commissioners present, all but one vote went forward without comment. Planning commissioner Bruce McClellan asked Doug Hancock, a member of the county’s planning staff, if the county would be responsible for maintenance of the easements on the Lindsay Estates Lots property, if the request before the commission were approved.
The lots’ developers asked approval for 29 residential lots off Lanier Road, with 25 lots to be served by a county road, per a memo from planning staff. They sought to have five tracts within the property replatted—amending how the map of the subdivision is arranged.
Hancock replied that the county would not be required to perform such maintenance, “essentially.” The staff memo reads that the property’s owners would be obligated to maintain sight distance easements for the 25 lots to be served by the county road.
Planning commissioner Darrell Tipton suggested that the developers sign a contract with Fort Loudoun Electric Company for materials quickly, as the utility has a significant coverage area and may not be able to commit to working on the lots at a later date. The planning commission approved the request in a unanimous vote.
In other business, Lowell Woods’ developers asked the planning commission to approve three new lots on 3.7 acres, all to be served by a common driveway. The commission granted them unanimous approval. The planning commission okayed a replat of a 3.9-acre lot on the McReynolds Farm property, with a planned common driveway, as well.
The commission also gave its approval to a final plat for the Long and Snoderly property off Calderwood Highway. As the proposed four-lot subdivision fronts a state highway, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will need to issue connection permits for a planned shared driveway. The Price Meadows Lot subdivision off North Wildwood also secured the planning commission’s unanimous approval.
The planning commission’s next meeting is set for Aug. 25.
