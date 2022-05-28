At the Thursday, May 26, meeting of the Blount County Planning Commission, Chairman Ed Stucky told planning commissioner Steve Mikels that “what I hear you saying is ‘no, I don’t want to eliminate cluster developments.’”
Mikels responded that his understanding of the development situation in the county had changed in recent weeks.
“The ideology behind all this is not to keep people from making money,” Mikels said, referring specifically to individuals in the real estate and development sectors.
“We definitely don’t need to get rid of apartments. That is our affordable housing; it’s absolutely obsolete in this area right now,” he added.
Stucky and Mikels, who also serves on the Blount County Board of Commissioners, were discussing the fact that the Blount County Board of Commissioners declined to act on a set of zoning and subdivision recommendations that the planning commission forwarded to them in April.
Those recommendations stemmed from an ad hoc committee, established last fall, that had been directed to study zoning and subdivision regulations. In its final meeting, the ad hoc committee voted to recommend eliminating provisions for cluster and planned unit developments — dense development exempt from certain setback requirements — from county policy, among other proposals.
The final item of the new business on the planning commission’s agenda dealt instead with a different set of zoning and subdivision regulations: the Blount County Board of Commissioners’.
The county commissions’ resolutions, sent to the planning commission for review in April, differ from those of the ad hoc committee in several ways. Notably, they set different minimum acreage requirements for new developments connected to the county’s sewer and septic systems.
In its most recent meeting, the board of commissioners also voted to postpone a public hearing on the ad hoc committee’s zoning and subdivision recommendations. The hearing had been set for June 7. That postponement, Stucky said, would have consequences for the planning commission.
The commission’s planned June 2 hearing on the committee’s proposed changes to subdivision regulations would likely need to be canceled, as the county commission has jurisdiction over zoning regulations. When it set the June 2 meeting, the planning commission had anticipated a corresponding hearing from the board of commissioners addressing zoning regulation changes.
Stucky expressed some confusion as to what action the board of commissioners expected from the planning commission in sending it further resolutions on development. He noted that he had already sent the county commission the ad hoc committee’s similar proposals.
Referencing the committee’s recommendations, Stucky told Mikels, “Out of courtesy to the county commission, I have responded to four resolutions, as chairman of the planning commission, within the areas I already knew were practical. And the recommendations I’ve sent to you for zoning directly addressed this.”
“These resolutions are unusual; this is not the normal way that we work with the county commission,” Stucky said of the county commission’s development resolutions. He also reminded Mikels that planning staff are available to county commissioners, as well as to members of the planning committee.
In response to a question about the board’s intent, Mikels said that the county commission did not want to hold a public hearing on the ad hoc committee’s proposals alone. Rather, county commissioners aimed to hold a hearing that included both sets of proposals.
“The ideology behind it is to kind of back up. You know, I’ve been enlightened by some things in the past few weeks,” Mikels said. He nevertheless stressed his feeling that the board’s postponement of the public hearing on zoning did not represent “kicking the can down the road” on development regulation.
Mikels also proposed passing the county commission’s resolutions to planning department staff for comment and suggested forming a subcommittee to analyze the county’s needs in development terms.
Bruce McClellan, a member of both the planning commission and the now-dissolved ad hoc committee, pushed back against that suggestion and referenced the committee’s work on the topic.
“Did we not just have an ad hoc committee just for that purpose?” McClellan asked Mikels.
The planning commission ultimately voted to send the county’s attorney and staff the proposed resolutions for review.
The commission also asked that after staff confer over the resolutions, they provide it with guidance as to which specific resolutions are within its purview.
A called meeting to discuss the answer to that question is set for June 14.
In other business, the commission approved preliminary plats for lots 1-34 of Henri’s Subdivision off Davis Ford Road; Rhyne View Subdivision off Boring Road; Whaley Farms Subdivision off Jeffries Hollow Road, as well as final plats for Franklin Ridge Subdivision off Sevierville Road, and preliminary and final plats for Red Valley Subdivision off Roddy Branch Road.
