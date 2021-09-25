The Blount County Planning Commission has voted 10-0 to create an ad hoc committee dedicated to revising the county’s zoning regulations amid growing concern about overdevelopment.
The resolution was passed at Thursday’s planning meeting after being first introduced to the Blount County Board of Commissioners earlier this month.
Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton made the motion, laying out the framework for how the committee will operate.
“The chairman will appoint an ad hoc committee to study the zoning and subdivision regulations,” Tipton said. “The committee will consist of nine total members: three planning commissioners, two county commissioners and four citizens at large.”
The motion made no mention of the timeline laid out by the County Commission, which passed the resolution along to the Planning Commission with the stipulation that the ad hoc committee be formed within 30 days and that modifications to the zoning regulations be submitted within 90 days.
The lack of a timeline was a sticking point for Planning Commissioner and County Commissioner Steve Mikels during Thursday’s meeting.
“The timeline was to help minimize development services from getting overwhelmed with plans from people trying to get preliminary plans approved before we did anything,” Mikels said. “There is kind of a need for a timeline.”
Mikels was one of four county commissioners who brought the original resolution to the County Commission. Mikels said he was inspired to create the proposal after last month’s contentious planning meeting when dozens of citizens showed up to voice opposition to two planned subdivisions.
“The planning meeting kind of pushed it over the edge for me but this has been a growing concern of mine since Day 1,” Mikels said at the time. “We want to address large and dense developments like what we’re seeing with Pate and Best farms and some of the recent developments along Best Road.”
Plans for both subdivisions were denied at Thursday’s meeting, something Tipton pointed out as Mikels continued to push for a timeline.
“I believe this commission showed tonight that we have the ability to say no if we don’t want to pass something,” Tipton said. “So I think the thought that somebody may be rushing in — while they might, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to take any action on it.”
Tipton also explained that the timeline presented by the County Commission would be hard to follow, given the many procedural steps the committee will have to take to accomplish its task.
“This committee will have to report back to the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission then will have to act on it, then it would have to go to the County Commission for final action,” Tipton said. “I think there was some hope that we could do something quick, but just the nature of the process — it’s going to take a little bit of time. Our first step is to appoint the committee and we can have that done at our next meeting and the committee will go from there.”
The Planning Commission hammered out the details, eventually settling on passing the motion as it was presented by Tipton. Mikels commented that the timeline could possibly be “adjusted or amended” at a later date, but seemed please with the support for the resolution.
“I’ve been fishing for a month for this thing,” Mikels said. “It sounds great and it looks like it’s moving in the right direction.”
The resolution now will go to the Blount County Board of Commissioners. If it is approved, Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky is expected to appoint members to the ad hoc committee at next month’s meeting.
