The Blount County Planning Commission held a rezoning hearing that featured no public comment and denied a request to split a parcel of land in a subdivision off Big Springs Road during its Thursday, Sept. 22, meeting.
A measure to recommend amending the county’s zoning map of 14 acres on U.S. Highway 411 South passed unanimously after a request for public input went unmet. As no member of the public spoke about the proposal, the commission considered the rezoning request, voting 11-0, without comment, to recommend RAC rezoning to the Blount County Board of Commissioners.
If passed by the county commission, the request would change how that land is zoned from Rural District 1 to a Rural Arterial Commercial designation. As with Rural District 1 zoning, low and medium density developments are sanctioned with RAC zoning. RAC zoning also permits commercial developments, including professional offices and retail businesses.
The next question before the planning commission was whether to allow a property owner to divide a parcel of land off Big Springs Road into two plots. The owner’s request for a variance from the planning commission, in order to split the parcel, “would meet the minimum lot size requirement for zoning” regulations, Blount County senior planner Doug Hancock said.
“Frontage is a problem for me on Big Springs Road,” Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton said. After an exchange with Hancock about relevant requirements, Tipton added that he was not “convinced that something less than 60 foot needs to be approved.”
Planning Commissioner Nick Bright agreed with Tipton, commenting that “that’s way too small for a lot.”
Tipton moved to deny the variance; his motion passed unanimously.
In other business, the commission discussed a report pertaining to cluster developments from the county’s development services staff. The report notes that government conversations surrounding cluster developments appear to have shifted in favor of retention since an ad hoc Planning Commission subcommittee recommended in the spring that provisions for cluster developments be stricken.
