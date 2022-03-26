Another decision for approval of a county subdivision has been postponed by the Blount County Planning Commission. Members wanted time to review a complicated, former ruling before voting.
Developers of The Manor in The Foothills are seeking approval for constructing a fourth phase that adds 149 lots on 47 acres to the community, bringing it to 431 lots in the area between Best Road and Montvale Air Park Road. The development is not the same as the Best Farms subdivision whose future location is to the north of the area.
A motion by commission member Bruce McClellan to deny the request failed on a 3-4 vote. McClellan, commissioner Steve Mikels and Geneva Harrison voted against the subdivision phase, while Roy Gamble, Tom Hodge, Ed Stucky and Clifford Walker voted in its favor. Commissioner Linda Webb and Darrell Tipton abstained. Commissioners Jeff Jopling, Scott King and Brian Robbins were absent.
After discussions between county development staff, a development representative and commission members, consideration of approval was postponed until the April meeting.
Before the vote, a member of the crowd came to the podium, advocated for denial and said the lot sizes of the proposed phase are below the minimum allowed by county ordinance, and the subdivision doesn’t meet regulations for a cluster development.
Director of Blount County Development Services Thomas Lloyd said a special exception was passed by Blount County Board of Zoning Appeals that allowed smaller lot sizes for this subdivision.
The Manor in The Foothills received preliminary plat approval from the Maryville Regional Planning Commission in 2018. Lloyd said at the time, the Maryville Regional Planning Commission had jurisdiction over this property, but since then it has returned to the county.
Also at the time the preliminary plat was approved, Lloyd said, cluster developments weren’t a regulation and instead, the subdivision had to receive a special exception for smaller lot sizes from the BZA.
Even though the land was in Maryville’s planning jurisdiction, it was still under county zoning regulations, which required any zoning appeals to proceed through the county.
According to Lloyd, a Blount County BZA approved the exception to allow smaller lot sizes and the preliminary plat to act as a master plan for the entire subdivision.
“City of Maryville only approved phase 1, and I think we’ve been making mistakes since then approving all the other phases and this one now,” McClellan said.
The development representative argued that the preliminary plat was approved with the understanding that each phase to come afterward, and the first two phases had been designed to accommodate the fourth.
“We have invested interest, actual money up front, on phase one and phase two to accommodate this additional phase,” he said.
The meeting packet from Thursday stated, “staff has previously been advised by legal counsel that plats that have been approved by the City of Maryville, where the developer has made some or all improvements, have a vested right to continue through to final plat.”
Ultimately, the planning commission’s decision to postpone is to review documents from the Maryville Regional Planning Commission and Blount County BZA.
Development off Best Road has a tumultuous history with county officials and residential neighbors, who have been opposed to rural development for reasons such as additional runoff and increased traffic in the area.
The other subdivision adjacent to The Manor in The Foothills called Best Farms received approval on a legal technicality. County lawyer Craig L. Garrett informed county development officials and planning commission members that developers received approval because of a state statute.
Since more than 60 days had passed without the planning commission either approving or disapproving Best Farms, state law deemed it approved. Garrett had told the county-elected official who oversees the Department of Development Services, Jeff Headrick, in a letter that in his opinion the county wouldn’t win a legal battle to overturn approval.
Members of the public spoke at the meeting on Thursday and expressed their disdain regarding the approval of the subdivision.
Commissioner Mikels, who voted against both subdivisions, said Best Farms is going to overload infrastructure in the area. That was before a phase adding 149 lots to a nearby subdivision was on the agenda.
