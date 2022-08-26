Growth and affordable housing both emerged as the major themes of the Thursday, Aug. 25, Blount County Planning Commission meeting. The planning commission concluded its new business by recommending against a Blount County Board of Commissioners proposal mandating increased minimum lot sizes for new developments.
The county board of commissioners’ resolution would set a .75 acre requirement for new developments to be served by county sewer and septic, under certain circumstances. It would apply to R1 — single-family residential — development, specifically. A different minimum requirement would apply to development on sewer in the county's suburbanizing zone.
The proposal would not eliminate either cluster or planned unit developments, both of which feature relaxed setback requirements.
The board of commissioners was advised by the county’s attorney that, before it acts on the resolution, it should request recommendations from the county planning commission and from the city of Alcoa’s planning commission.
Growth has been a controversial topic in county government over the past year. The board and the planning commission have promoted varying sets of resolutions to address it.
Earlier this year, the county planning commission forwarded the board of commissioners a set of resolutions that would have stricken provisions for cluster and planned unit development and set a .25 acre minimum for new development on county sewer and a .75 minimum for development on individual septic systems.
In contrast, a series of April resolutions from the board of commissioners would have eliminated cluster and planned unit developments and set .75 minimums for lots on both sewer and septic.
However, since April, multiple county commissioners have expressed public reservations about prohibiting those types of developments. Commissioner Mike Akard has remarked that his initial intention in supporting their elimination was not to affect the development of, for example, apartments in the county.
A public hearing on the board’s current development resolutions is set for Sept. 13.
Housing costs were also a concern for members of the planning commission during their recent meeting. Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton noted that he believed the board’s proposal would choke off a means of developing new affordable housing.
“A lot of people don’t want ¾ acre lots. You’re eating up more property to require that, if sewer’s available. So it just is not a practical thing to do. And that’s the reason the ad hoc committee came back with something less than ¾ acre, if you had sewer available.” Tipton said.
“We continue to drive the price of lots out of sight in this community, and that ties into the price of homes,” he continued.
“If affordable housing is not a concern that our community wants, I need somebody to tell me that, but I’m under the impression that affordable housing is a daily concern for everybody I talk to,” Planning Commissioner Tom Hodge added.
Tipton moved to recommend sending the resolution back to the board with a recommendation to reject it. There was no further discussion of Tipton’s motion, and every planning commissioner present voted in its favor.
According to the handful of members of the public present at the hearing, the planning commission’s decision was the wrong one.
Those who spoke as the meeting ended stressed that their concerns about development were not necessarily tied to rising housing costs, as elected and appointed officials have discussed, but to the county’s ability to accommodate further growth.
Kevin McNeill, who stood for election to the board of commissioners earlier this year, highlighted such concerns during his comments before the planning commission.
“The community has been extremely vocal, not about affordable housing, not about economic return on sewer systems. The outcry was that the infrastructure of Blount County is strained because of density. That’s the reason why the resolutions that you’re talking around for months were originally authored. It was to slow down growth in the county, so that the money and the public elected officials can do their due diligence around infrastructure," McNeill said.
