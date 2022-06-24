In its Thursday, June 23 meeting, the Blount County Planning Commission took up resolutions from the county’s board of commissioners, ultimately voting to send them back to the board without recommendation.
Both the board of commissioners and an ad hoc committee on zoning and subdivision regulations have recommended eliminating provisions for cluster developments and addressing other development questions in the past two months.
Distinctions between the committee’s recommendations and the commission's include minimum lot sizes for new developments connected to county sewer and septic systems and whether any new restrictions would affect multi-family structures.
Action on either set of recommendations has been limited.
The board of commissioners canceled a public hearing on the ad hoc committee’s recommendations during its May meeting. Another public hearing, on the board’s resolutions, was canceled when the planning commission — the body holding the hearing — fell one person short of its quorum requirement.
During its April 21 meeting, the board of commissioners voted to send its zoning and subdivision resolutions to the planning commission. A week later, the planning commission forwarded the ad hoc committee’s recommendations to the county commission.
Per Blount County Development Services staff, a number of the board's resolutions are not actionable by the planning commission. Those resolutions include proposals to discuss reducing the county's suburbanizing zoning district and the overall urban growth boundary footprint.
At a recent meeting, planning commissioners expressed confusion as to why the board sent them recommendations so similar to those they forwarded to the board. Meanwhile, county commissioners such as Mike Akard have admitted to frustration with the planning commission for failing to provide a response to the board's resolutions.
Some of that frustration came out during the Thursday planning meeting.
Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton pressed for forwarding staff comments on the board’s resolutions back to the board without recommendation.
As the county commission recently voted to task Mayor Ed Mitchell with engaging an external firm to study development, Tom Hodge asked whether the board would even take action before that study’s results were clear.
Steve Mikels, who serves on both the planning commission and the board of commissioners, replied, “Our deep pockets getting filled up are outrunning our infrastructure, and I don’t care what anybody says.”
He said that he felt lack of action by the planning commission would represent a “disservice" to the county.
Hodge countered that “If I’m in a county commission(er)’s position, I would want to be exposed from professional input from a study.”
“I have an opinion, and I have a position, and that’s it. But I would really personally also value that information. I just think that’s my responsibility.”
Mikels suggested that it would be useful to discuss each of the resolutions individually. “The issues that we’re having in our county are an immediate issue, and they deserve immediate action. That’s what these were,” he said, referring to the board’s resolutions.
“So, we’re just gonna sit on our hands, and not do anything and just let it go wild and crazy, until we get a study back?” Mikels asked.
Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky replied that there are no barriers to action on the resolutions from the board of commissioners.
The motion to send the resolutions back with staff comments, but without a recommendation, passed on a 7-3 vote. Mikels, Linda Webb and Bruce McCllellan voted against the motion. Stucky, Hodge, Tipton, Geneva Harrison, Jeff Jopling, Scott King and Clifford Walker approved it.
