Property values in Blount County have ballooned. The county property assessor’s office recently finished its quadrennial reappraisal of every piece of real property in the county. Assessor of Property Todd Orr said Thursday that the new values are “jaw dropping.”
“It’s just crazy to me, the increase we’re seeing,” Orr said.
His office mailed notices of the new assessment to residents Wednesday, April 26. Orr told The Daily Times that he wasn’t personally aware of a property that didn’t increase in value. Real property appraisal totals have risen by $10 billion — to $22.7 billion — since the county conducted its last assessment in 2019.
Residential property values rose much more dramatically than commercial assets. The demand for housing the county has experienced in recent years accounts for much of the difference, he said, with around 2,000 sales in the county completed in the past year.
The previous two assessments — in 2019 and 2015 — were much closer. In 2015, a former property assessor noted that less than 25% of properties rose in value.
Orr said he’s aware that many residents will have questions about the notices they’ve received, but that his office will be holding both informal reviews with residents and dealing with appeals to the appraised value of a property.
Property assessors in neighboring counties also tracked substantial increases to property values. Like Orr, they told The Daily Times that the changes affect the East Tennessee region as a whole.
Taxes
The assessments are not tax bills. Blount County Commissioners, rather than the assessor’s office, set the property tax rate.
The assessor’s office gathers information that informs that decision, but plays no part in setting a new rate.
The commission is required to examine the rate after a reappraisal to determine whether an increase in properties’ assessed value will lead to higher county revenues.
A state board of equalization also approves a certified tax rate — at which a local government brings in the same amount of revenue it acquired through property taxes the previous year — in an attempt to prevent automatic tax increases following reappraisals.
If the certified rate is lower than the local government’s current tax rate, that government can bring in more revenue than in the past, if it holds public hearings, a formal vote and provides residents with sufficient notice in advance.
In some circumstances, lowering the current tax rate is necessary to keep a local government’s revenue at the same level as the previous year.
Yet, taxes on properties that increased more than the average cross-county, particularly, could see a higher tax bill next year.
The county commission will determine the tax rate in a June meeting.
Blount’s current property tax rate — $2.47 for every $100 of assessed value — was set in 2015. In 2019, Blount County’s last reevaluation year, the certified tax rate was set at $2.24.
The bulk of property taxes — 45.5% — funds education, while 40.5% go toward general county initiatives and 14% fund debt service.
Sticker shock
As the reappraisal got underway, Orr’s eight-person staff divided the county into sections and tried to figure out how much its property is worth.
Their answers come primarily from current market value. If a home in a neighborhood sells for $300,000, that sale price alone might not mean much, Orr said. If 29 of 30 homes in a neighborhood sell for $300,000, however, that could tell the county how valuable a home is. Individual improvements to a home — whether it has an in-ground swimming pool, a basement or a deck — and its component materials — brick, wood or siding — also matter for the assessor’s office’s calculation.
Several residents told The Daily Times that their property’s new value “shocked” them. While the degree of increase varies across cases, property owners noted that their assets’ new assessed value is far more than they expected.
Glynis Tilley said that her property had more than doubled in value since the 2019 assessment. She told The Daily Times that she’d made some improvements to her property, but intended to discuss the change with the assessor’s office to better understand the rise in her property’s value.
Given increases, residents said they were concerned about the implications for their property tax bills.
Jana Latham said Saturday that she was deeply upset by the assessment notice, which informed her that her property had risen in value by 81%.
“There’ve been no improvements to my house. Can they tell me about the extra story I’ve added?” Latham said.
She said she planned to raise the issue with local officials as well, and would consider staging a protest if taxes rise correspondingly.
“It’s a sticker shock, absolutely,” Orr said of the assessments. “It’s just jaw dropping.”
The increase isn’t isolated to Blount County; it’s a regional problem, he said. Property assessors from Sevier and Knox both told The Daily Times that they’d also noted significant rises in property values.
Sevier County Assessor of Property Thomas King said in a phone interview Friday that since Sevier’s last assessment was done, in 2021, properties are likely underappraised by about 53%. Knox County Property Assessor John Whitehead said that Knox saw an increase of about 40% during its last assessment.
“There’s a lot of statistics involved, but it’s more than statistics. It’s people, too,” Orr said Thursday. “If people have questions, call us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.