Blount County's quadrennial property reappraisal is finished. A press release from the Blount County mayor's office states that there was a "significant increase" in property values, but that similar changes have been marked across the East Tennessee region.
The release adds that the property value increase does not mean property taxes will rise; Blount's tax rates are set by the Blount County Commission rather than through the reappraisal process.
That process, mandated by state law, is meant to take previous property values and convert them to the value of the current market. Assessments were made given sale data from throughout the area.
"Current market value for this reappraisal is defined as "the value a property would sell for as of January 1, 2023”," per the release.
The 16-person property assessor's office will send assessment change notices to county residents in the last week of April. Property owners will learn the new assessed value of their assets from those notices, which will include contact information for those wishing to understand how the valuations were made.
"With over 70,000 parcels to appraise, errors may occur, and we want to ensure all property is valued correctly. The staff of the Property Assessor’s Office will be happy to explain the process in more detail and address any concerns," the release states.
