The Blount County Public Library has announced a plan to keep patrons safe amid rising health concerns brought on by a potential coronavirus outbreak in East Tennessee.
Library officials said Friday, March 13, they have now implemented a three-tier plan to respond to “risks associated with the coronavirus.”
Right now BCPL has entered Tier 1, which involves a number of restrictions on library activities.
According to a statement from the library, it no longer will allow the use of toys, puzzles and other heavily handled materials in library programs.
Staff will wear gloves and do extra surface cleaning. Staff interactions will be more physically spaced out, chairs for events will be place further apart and patrons will be asked to scan their own library cards.
BCPL is putting hand sanitizer in highly visible areas and asking patrons to use it before using public materials such as computers.
Staff will work electronically as needed and will continue to post on social media about digital resources that patrons can access.
The library will raise its plan to Tier 2 if active cases begin spreading in Knoxville. In this scenario, all library-sponsored programs will be canceled and Tier 1 operations will remain in place.
At Tier 3, if there are active cases of the virus in Blount, the library will close to the public — a decision that will be made by the board of trustees. Library staff will still report to work.
Residents are encouraged to call the library at 865-982-0981 if they need help or have questions.
