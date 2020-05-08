Blount County Public Library is set to resume some operations beginning Monday, kicking off the first phase of its two-part strategy to come back from COVID-19 closures.
Board of Trustees members voted unanimously Thursday at a called Zoom meeting to pass an operations plan that will last through July. During that time, staff will begin serving patrons once again after the building had to completely shutter all in-person services at the beginning of April.
After the closure, the library staff initially worked curbside book dropoffs, but that eventually had to stop, too.
“I just did not want to take any chances with staff and patron safety,” BCPL Director K.C. Williams said in April. “The rules keep changing.”
So services went completely online and will stay that way until Monday, May 11. That’s the first day the bookdrop will be open once again — a small step forward in a larger comeback initiative.
And while Blount Countians may have experienced some form of quarantine during the past weeks, their books are going to get the same treatment at the library as it enacts several new safety measures.
Now, when materials are checked into the library, they are disinfected, then left three days before they’re allowed to leave the building, so that any bacteria can die off completely before being touched by new hands.
Curbside services will formally begin for pickup on Thursday, May 21, and Saturday, May 23, continuing on those days of the week until plans to open the building come to fruition.
According to a schedule given to The Daily Times after the called meeting, the library’s administration team will begin drafting a plan in June about how to open the building to patrons and programs, not just checkout services.
They will vote on that plan before July 1, when the second phase of reopening is set to start.
“We have to do some serious work in our building before we let people in,” Williams told trustees. “We have to move furniture out, we have to move chairs, we have to do things to keep people from congregating.”
She said she’s talked with Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell about her plan and he agreed: dropping kids and teens off during this time would be risky.
It’s risky for everybody, even staff.
Currently the library staff is working in teams. “If one team goes down,” Williams explained, “everybody’s got to get tested and quarantined and the other team has to pick it up.”
Like many government buildings in Blount, the library is a place where people congregate, linger and handle materials. Accordingly, library leadership is not only addressing how its own staff interacts with each other, it’s also building a plan to monitor patron activity.
“We’re getting there,” Williams said in a phone interview Friday. “For us, we have to create a new normal. And we have to help our patrons understand what ‘new normal’ is. It’s going to be a slow process.”
The Phase 1 plan includes 10 detailed descriptions of actions and services that will get reinstated over the next two months.
But for now, the library’s doors remain locked indefinitely. Inside, staff are using social media to broadcast online materials, daily readings and constant updates on community resources for those impacted by the pandemic.
