The normally-quiet Blount County Library, 508 North Cusick St., Maryville, was filled with the sound of music, laughter and the smell of tomatoes Saturday, Aug. 13 as people from around the community gathered for Tomato Jam. The event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and spread across the library, was a celebration not just of tomatoes but of the plant varieties which are unique to the Appalachian region.
Visitors were greeted by the opportunity to sample multiple varieties of tomatoes donated by local farmers as well as enter their own tomatoes for a best-tasting tomato contest. The contest was judged by a mix of librarian staff and local gardening enthusiasts and experts. Children also had the opportunity to enter their plants in an ugly vegetable contest.
Local country and folk group the Drift Boat Cowboys also played an hour-long set for visitors in the atrium. University of Tennessee Blount County Extension agents ran tables providing information on 4H programs in the area, as well as food preservation tips and recipes. The REO Cheesewagon food truck was also on-site to vend food to visitors.
Reference Librarian Sheila Pennycuff said the event has been a long time coming.
“We had been planning it in January of 2020 and then when COVID hit in March everything shut down,” she said. “We had to close for a few months. No more programs.”
Pennycuff, who spearheaded the event, said the lockdown actually had a beneficial effect on gardening. Left without many of their preferred options for recreation, people began to turn to the soil to find enrichment. Gardening is a challenging hobby, she said, but the benefits can greatly outweigh the drawbacks. In a time of growing economic uncertainty, producing one’s own food can greatly alleviate financial stress.
“People are returning to gardening,” she said. “And with high grocery prices, if you can grow and can and preserve your own food you can save a ton of money.”
One of Pennycuff’s passions is preserving the unique plant varieties grown in the Appalachian area for generations. In particular, she cares about crop strains whose origins can be traced back decades, meaning they have grown and adapted to the environment where they are located. Known as heirloom varieties, these seeds have a reputation for their unique flavors and appearances.
Pennycuff, along with other library staff, has run the Blount County Seed Library since 2019. Located near the reference desk in the library building, the seed library provides a place for county residents to “check out” heirloom seeds donated by farmers in the area. Aspiring and seasoned gardeners alike can take seeds accustomed specifically to the region, grow their own crops, and then return some of the seeds they harvest for the next season.
“To be called an heirloom it has to be at least 50 years that you can trace it back,” Pennycuff said. “So you know that those plants have acclimated to the soil and they have acclimated to the climate.”
Janine Brouillette, a member of the Blount County Master Gardeners and the Blount County Extension said that she hopes the Tomato Jam will continue to increase interest in gardening in the area. She wants to see the event return, this time with more offerings for visitors.
“I think we can shoot bigger,” she said.
In an age of increasingly industrialized agriculture, Pennycuff said heirloom varieties are slowly disappearing in favor of other, easier strains. But several heirlooms were present at the Tomato Jam in the form of samples and as contest entries. Best in Show and Best Cherry Tomato winner Peter LeQuire, Maryville, entered an heirloom variety known as Cades Cove Currant. The tomatoes were grown from seeds he checked out from the Seed Library.
LeQuire was not able to receive his award in person, but his wife, Mrs. Brennan LeQuire, said his family hails from the same region as the seeds he grew.
“When most of the National Parks were put in, they were on land that was unsettled, but in the Great Smoky Mountains Park, there were people that lived there,” she said. One of those regions was Cades Cove, a valley area first inhabited by Tennesseeans around 1818, according to the National Park Service. The seeds her husband grew and entered came from the same area as his family, which gives the plants special meaning, she said.
Jill Sharp, Maryville, won best paste tomato with her Amish Paste variety. Katie Felt, Friendsville, won best slicing tomato with her Cherokee Purple tomatoes.
Pennycuff and her team handed out over 800 samples of tomatoes over the course of the event, running out of some varieties — including LeQuire’s tomatoes. According to her, the reason for the tomato focus was simple.
“People just absolutely love tomatoes,” she said.
