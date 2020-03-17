The Blount County Public Library closed today, March 17, only days after it first announced a three-tier emergency response plan in the wake of widespread fears COVID-19 could break out in Blount.
BCPL posted on Facebook early today that it would be closing, and Director K.C. Williams said she encouraged patrons and residents to keep an eye on social media for updates.
The library announced Monday it was cancelling its program schedule and may not resume until after March 31.
"We are working on having other resources available for those in need," the post noted.
Publicized March 13, a coronavirus risk plan showed the library would move close if there were "active cases" related to the pandemic in the county. But with thousands of other businesses and public entities closing across the state, the library, which hosts thousands of patrons each day, changed its plans, shuttering for the time being.
A coronavirus case had not been announced in Blount as of this morning.
Library staff will still go to work from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, Williams said, and will be providing services via phone, email and curbside operations.
BCPL is one of many governmental institutions in Blount shifting operations to promote social distancing authorities say could help prevent further spread of the disease not only locally, but worldwide.
