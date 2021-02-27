A balmy Thursday saw government, business and community leaders gather at the library to unveil two canopied tables where the public can sit down and log onto the web for free.
It’s a move anticipated since people started parking at the library’s lot and getting internet access in their cars — an ongoing trend, but especially prevalent during the pandemic.
When COVID-19 sunk its claws and internet became a hot commodity worldwide, Blount was no exception. Officials taking an informal survey told The Daily Times on Friday they estimated seeing 70 cars parked at the library one day last summer with occupants using the internet.
Now, people don’t have to sit in cars to connect to the web. They can sit at the solar-paneled, umbrella-covered picnic tables behind the library.
The outdoor hotspots are part of library leadership’s vision for connecting community investment with public social infrastructure.
Each table costs about $12,000, according to Library Director K.C. Williams, and the Arconic Foundation and the Rotary Club were the first to invest in the Wi-Fi initiative, with Arconic bankrolling the first two and Rotary raising money for nearly two more.
That’s why the tables’ canopies bear the Arconic logo.
“This started when COVID hit and we had so many people sitting out in their cars,” Williams said Friday. “We realized we needed to find out if we could make it easier (to get online).”
Former Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, a longtime library advocate and former library board of trustees president, then suggested leaders there look at Maryville College’s Wi-Fi picnic table hotspots.
BCPL staff liked what they saw and then wrote a grant request to Arconic Foundation. That scored them $25,000 — through the Blount County Friends of the Library — for “the first two tables,” according to Williams.
“The first two,” implies more tables, and that’s the plan.
Williams said BCLP wants three more tables on their property and possibly elsewhere in Blount’s urban footprint, including the Alcoa Duck Pond.
Maryville City Councilwoman Sarah Herron lauded the Wi-Fi initiative in a social media post Thursday.
“Libraries are critical in advancing digital equity,” Herron wrote. “Join me in thanking Director K.C. Williams and her staff for their incredible work!”
Like Herron, Williams explained that big-picture advocacy for more digital social infrastructure in Blount is part of BCPL’s future vision, running parallel with the evolution of internet accessibility across the U.S.
“This has been an initiative we’ve had all along since I’ve been here,” Williams said. “The importance of digital access and high-speed internet access can’t be overemphasized.”
Williams noted Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget proposal, which would pump $200 million into broadband statewide, getting high-speed internet to every Tennessean.
“It’s only a matter of time before it becomes a utility,” Williams said of high-speed internet. “It’s going to have to become a utility.”
But while it’s not, the library is trying to get ahead of the game in a world that is increasingly online, even as COVID-19 vaccine distribution starts bringing people together again.
Williams praised local governments for doing the hard work to update and install high-speed internet access points at the library and throughout the county, including at public schools — something county IT personnel began in earnest in late 2020.
Blount County IT Manager Mike Caffrey in a phone interview Friday estimated internet improvements at the library have “tripled capacity” there.
Now, people sitting in their cars can get faster speeds and further distances.
The tables provide a place to enjoy web surfing, Zoom meeting, message sending and other secure internet activities outdoors. It’s considered a small boon to the library, which is one of Blount’s premier third spaces and whose visitor numbers, currently about 500 a day, may soon climb back to pre-pandemic conditions of 1,200 a day.
As Williams welcomed more donations to this growing project — “We’ll put your name on a table!” — she also emphasized the numbers proved COVID-19 restrictions didn’t stop people from needing internet access.
BCPL closed its doors to the public April-June of last year because of the pandemic. During that time, she said, there were 11,000 hits on the library’s network.
