Part two of the Blount County Public Library updating into the 21st century will launch Thursday.
Guests can use new self-service stations for library inventory similar to scanning groceries on their own at a local food mart. Up to four books can be placed on top of a scanner and checked in or out at once “with a few simple touches on the screen,” library Director Manny Leite told The Daily Times on Wednesday.
The stations aren’t replacing workers, Leite emphasized. For anyone who may be in a rush, the stations can speed up their library visit. Library staff will still be behind the circulation desks for guests who like the face-to-face interaction.
“I’m one, if I go to Kroger’s or Target,” Leite said during Tuesday’s BCPL Board of Trustees meeting, “I like the self checkout, because I want to get out of there. But there are some that do like the interaction... That’s what it’s there for.”
Leite said other libraries have moved toward this technology, noting that Knoxville and Chattanooga libraries use it.
BCPL has three machines, two will be used for checking books out — one near the circulation check-out desk, one in youth services — and the third will be near the circulation check-in desk for returns.
As simple as placing a book on the scanner and having a library card in hand, Leite said the process could take as little as 20 seconds. Using the machines is easy to follow and concise, he added.
In March, the library closed for a week while staff and volunteers tagged the library’s inventory with electromagnetic stickers. The new tags allow staff to circulate books faster, and now help guests to self check out or in easily. Unlike a barcode, the radio frequency identification, or RFID, tags can be scanned into the library’s computer system without a direct line of sight.
RFID tagging makes stacking four books on top of the self-service station scanner at once possible. Although, for inventory like DVDs, an additional step to unlock the DVDs one by one is required.
While the stations don’t replace employees, Leite said they will free up more staff time to spend with guests or returning books to the shelves.
Starting in July, BCPL returned to full-time hours for the first time since the start of the pandemic and with 19 fewer employees. And some aspects of service at the library is busier than it was before the pandemic, Leite said. In June, 506 new library cards were issued.
BCPL patron services manager Cynthia Spitler led a presentation on guest services and changes to operations during the meeting on Tuesday.
Spitler showed two different photos of the part of the book drop that guests don’t see. Illustrating that it is manageable on some days and not on others, one photo showed a large pile on the floor and the other — photographed on Tuesday — showed an arm-full of books strewn atop three trollies.
The third and final stage of the RFID implementation is an automated book drop. Leite said it is still in its infancy stages, but the library has full intentions to install the automated system.
It works like a conveyer belt and organizes books before staff roll them out into their designated shelves.
The temporary shelves, where staff place returned books before they are moved to categorized shelving, is now behind the check-in area near the elevators. Spitler said these shelves are a good place for guests to find frequently checked-out books.
During its peak in September 2020, Spitler said curbside service received nearly 1,000 calls. With pictures, she showed the process of a staff member using a reserve receipt to locate books, wrap them together with plastic, place the wrapped books in a bag and store them on a shelf. Guests would call the library when they arrived for staff to bring the bag of books to the curb.
Now, the library is transitioned into a three for three reserve system, Spitler explained. Patrons can reserve three items for three days.
Staff will no longer pull items from the shelves when they are placed on reserve. However, items that are checked out when reserved will be placed on a shelf for the next person to pick up once the item is back in the library.
