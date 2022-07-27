The Blount County Public Library will have a few more dollars to put towards its educational programs after Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented library employees with a $20,000 check Wednesday morning, July 27.
The Training Opportunities for the Public, or TOP, Grant, administered by the Tennessee State Library and Archives, will help the library fund the educational programming it offers members of the community. At $20,000, the grant amount that the library received is the largest the state has provided in 2022.
Hargett, state Sen. Art Swann, state Rep. Jerome Moon and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell all gathered in the library to discuss the importance of libraries and commend library staff for their work in the community.
Those who spoke during the check presentation were all in agreement: community libraries are invaluable. For Swann, libraries “are a great place to learn about a world that’s much bigger than we are.”
Fostering learning is the essential function of libraries, but library staff say that education takes many forms, and only some involve perusing printed literature.
The educational programs affected by the grant, Adult Education Foundation Director Jackie Taylor explained, serve different needs. Hybrid models, with participants able to attend classes in person and online, have helped drive interest as well. Prioritizing digital skills, “the classes have also opened access to people who are homebound,” she noted. Cancer patients, many in the disabled community and single parents of young children all benefit from the classes provided by the library.
Taylor told The Daily Times that she was excited about the effect the classes are having within Blount County. She explained that she’d recently spoken to a friend who works at Asbury Place Senior Living, and had been surprised to be thanked for facilitating a digital literacy class. That class, her friend told her, had enabled a senior resident to use Zoom with his family.
Friends of the Blount County Public Library President Dee Barham said that while this grant was very important to the library, her organization was currently working on around six others. “Library staff are always looking for opportunities. Then they bring it to the Friends group and we talk about it,” she explained.
“It’s a great opportunity for matching funds,” she noted.
Hargett said that he was impressed with the library’s commitment to expanding access to learning in general. However, he singled out its efforts to promote digital literacy, specifically, noting that such efforts are crucial in an increasingly virtual world. “You’re helping open those doors for them. In many cases, it can open entrepreneurial doors. Sometimes it just opens up family relationship doors, but there’s so many things that you need nowadays to be able to participate in the community around you,” Hargett said.
Hargett said that he “look(s) forward to future presentations. Y’all keep innovating and we’ll keep bringing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.