After years of planning, a Christmas Eve flood, and a $50,000 donation, the Blount County Public Library’s Eileen Kelly Teen Room held its grand opening Thursday, May 18.
Books, board games and video game consoles lined the room Thursday. Teens milled around, talking amongst themselves, reading, drawing and, after recovering from some early nerves, singing karaoke. The casual atmosphere was the result of deliberate, years-long efforts.
Chelsea Tarwater, youth services manager for the library, commented that she’d inherited the teen room project when she’d taken up her position a few years ago.
Arranging smaller details has been a major part of that project. “It’s been piece by piece,” she said. She commented that the trickiest part of putting the teen room together was deciding how to make the space one where teenagers would want to spend time. “When you’re not a teen anymore, that‘s difficult to do,” she noted.
Library staff looked into things like design elements — from the color of the walls to the furniture — as well as what other libraries with spaces oriented towards teens have offered.
The room’s walls got their final coat of paint about a month ago. Its furniture was delivered in recent weeks, too.
The room benefited from a donation of about $50,000 from Stephen Kelly. Kelly told The Daily Times that after the death of his sister, Eileen, he hoped to find a good home for some of her belongings — particularly those related to horses, a lifelong passion of hers.
The room was close to opening at the end of last year, library Director Manny Leite told The Daily Times. But a Christmas Eve flood set the project back by several months. Frigid temperatures froze some of the library’s sprinklers, damaging some items in the teen room.
“That set us back a little,” Leite acknowledged, crediting a quick cleanup to county government staff.
Tarwater commented that the room’s opening came at an opportune moment. “We are ramping up for summer programming, so we’re gonna have something every Thursday,” she said. She said that she’s looking forward to hosting a Marvel trivia contest at the teen room soon.
“We just want to build on this and make sure it’s being used on the best things we can find, that it’s enriching,” she added. “We’re still trying to work on building a group of people; teenagers are just the hardest group to find, out of library patrons. But they’re out there!”
A little under a week after the room’s opening, Tarwater told The Daily Times that things are starting to pick up. She noticed a few new people using the room Tuesday, and hopes to see teens using the space more frequently as the summer continues. Tarwater also noted that karaoke was a major hit with the teenagers.
Robyn McCammon, owner of the Rock & Metal Academy in Maryville, coordinated the karaoke activities at the teen room Thursday. She and Tarwater have partnered on events at the library since 2016.
“Chelsea and I were just talking — we’d like to make karaoke (in the teen room) a monthly thing,” McCammon said.
“I’m really happy about having public secular spaces for everybody, kids included,” she commented. The teen room, she said, could be “a place where parents could safely let go of the reins, just a little bit, to let their kids have some fun and express themselves around their peers.”
