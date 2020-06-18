The Blount County Public Library announced Thursday it will open its doors to the public again beginning July 6 after being closed for nearly three months.
COVID-19 restrictions halted most library services in March, but BCPL has been implementing a phased reopening, beginning with curbside services and steadily moving toward pre-virus operations as the summer progresses.
But by the time the building opens in July, many of its services will be altered. The new library hours will last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
It will be closed to patron services Sundays.
Library officials said the opening will be limited, but will include access to the cafe, computers, in-person account support, self-checkout of library materials with staff supervision, and curbside pickup.
Public meeting rooms also will be available for a maximum of 32 people and the Learning Lab will be open to groups of 10 people or less. Rooms will be available Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
The library requests that patrons wear masks and stay socially distanced, standards that will be required of library staff.
Temperatures will be taken at the door.
To keep patrons safe, BCPL also plans to quarantine materials after they’re checked in, which means the reservation and pick-up processes might take longer than usual. When this is the case, fines won’t be imposed.
“Blount County Public Library remains committed to the community, especially as we face these difficult days together,” library officials said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience and support as we work through this phased process. Thank you for looking to the future and going on the journey with us. We are excited to welcome you back to the library.”
