In the wake of a fatal shooting at a Memphis library this year, the Blount County Public Library closed Monday morning, May 15, to allow staff to receive training on how to respond to active shooter and mass violence events.
BCPL Director Manny Leite told The Daily Times that the Memphis shooting, which left a police officer dead, as well as requests from staff led him to seek out the training. He also noted to staff that there had been a fatal stabbing in a Massachusetts library in 2018.
“Unfortunately, the world that we live in now, this stuff happens,” Leite said. “I think it’s better to be safe than sorry. We hope and pray that this never happens here, but we need to get our act together. We need to know what we need to do, just in case this ever happens.”
The training is part one of three; other sessions involve police acting out active shooter scenarios with participants. Leite commented that he felt the other training sessions would be worth pursuing.
Delivered by Cpl. Drew Brakebill of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the training lasted just under three hours and emphasized the importance of preparation. Brakebill told The Daily Times that he provides the training as his primary job with BCSO; among his previous roles was a stint on the BCSO SWAT team.
He noted a significant increase in interest in the training since the March 27 Covenant School shooting in Nashville.
Power of preparation
“It’s a tragic situation that we actually have to come together and talk about stuff like this, but I was born and raised on the adage of ‘preparedness makes it powerful,’” he said as the training began.
For example, he said, it’s often helpful to make a note of exits on entering a building. A body can better handle intense stress when it’s in good physical condition. And wasp spray is more effective against an attacker than pepper spray — some people are immune to pepper spray’s effects.
Brakebill told a story involving Rick Rescorla, a director of security at Morgan Stanley. Rescorla had occasionally thrown firecrackers into employee trash cans to urge reticent employees to participate in fire drills, Brakebill said.
Many employees were a little reluctant —their offices were dozens of floors above the ground level at the World Trade Center. Rescorla was killed during 9/11, Brakebill said, attributing Rescorla’s insistence on training to the high survival rates of Morgan Stanley employees during the attack.
Without any training or preparation, people caught up in a violent event can freeze, he said. That’s a natural response, but it’s a dangerous one, and can worsen if a person is entirely unready for such an event. Taking the time to breathe during an emergency is essential, he said; fear and stress raise a person’s heartbeat and make an effective response harder by damaging memory production and control over fine motor skills.
Such skills are often especially critical in emergencies, as they provide people with the dexterity necessary to operate locks, seat belt buckles and cellphones.
Adequate breath control also can return someone to a calmer state of mind. From that point, people can start to shift their emotions from fear to anger, which Brakebill called more immediately useful for scenarios involving attacks.
Fewer targets
There are two factors that determine the number of deaths in a mass violence situation, he said. Law enforcement response time — shorter than the national average in Blount County — and “target availability.” People who deny that a situation has become dangerous, for instance, can increase that availability.
Running is another natural response to danger, he said. So is fighting. He called both better alternatives to freezing, though he urged people to preserve their personal safety and expect the law enforcement response.
BCPL staff member Christy Vilaire asked, “Most of us are here because we want to help people. So, how do you train yourself (to protect yourself) ... when you’ve got your coworkers here who are like your family, and then patrons here we’re called to serve?”
“You want to help as many people as you possibly can. Trust me, we’re all in that same boat, but you run the risk of being that straw that breaks the camel’s back,” he replied.
He commented that emergency responders didn’t ask for a lighter burden, but said, “We pray for a stronger back, and how we do that is through proper training. We train ourselves to become stronger individuals so we can carry more people.”
