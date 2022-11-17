The image that the Blount County Public Library presents to the community — not its physical structures, but the symbols and signs people associate with it — is due for an update, staff say. During a Tuesday night, Nov. 15, meeting, the library’s board of trustees approved a $10,000 rebranding project with Visual Voice LLC, a Maryville-based brand strategy firm, and set off on an effort to make the library a more integrated part of the community.
“This is something, since I took over P.R., something that I wanted us to do, and that’s formalize how we express ourselves and our communications channels, both graphically as well as with our logo,” BCPL Deputy Director Anjanae Brueland explained. With Manny Leite taking over the director role at the library earlier this year, and with the easing of COVID-19’s impact on the community, Brueland said, the timing of the proposed project seemed strong.
The library hopes to emerge from the process with some concrete plans for change. The project will specifically include design of a new logo, selection of a BCPL mascot and a broader attempt to make the library and its departments more identifiable to the Blount County community. Visual Voice will also assess the library’s existing branding guidelines, but Brueland noted that other aspects of the library’s branding are subject to adjustment as well.
“I’m happy to say that in that proposal (from Visual Voices), there’s assistance in making sure that we launch and promote this process clearly, so that the community and the stakeholders get excited about it,” Brueland said.
Rebranding will involve extensive consultation with the community, she said. If community members pointed to specifics of the library’s mobile application or logo and recommended some changes, those recommendations would be valued, she added.
“We want to have something that is representative of Blount County — that has continuity. We don’t want to be doing this five years from now. Maybe not even 10,” she commented.
Though the firm will attempt to enhance the brand identity of the library as a whole, it will also develop guidance for branding of specific library programs. “Now it has a new twist where you can tell this is an adult services program, this is a youth services program, so we’re very excited about that,” she said.
‘Funding from Friends’
Funding for the project represented a source of pride for library staff. The money isn’t drawn from taxpayer revenue, instead stemming from the Blount County Friends of the Library, which works to support the library through regular book sales and through other organizational assistance. According to Leite, the Friends organization noted that they had a surplus and asked the library how it might use additional funds. Leite reported that library staff compiled a list of ways of using the funds, and that they decided that rebranding should be a priority.
Like Brueland, he noted that a strong rebranding program would reduce redundancy, as it would provide the library with a lasting public identity. “It would make it look more professional, too,” he said.
As part of initiating the rebranding effort, library staff spoke with four marketing firms and asked for proposals for a range of price points from $5,000 to $10,000. The price tag for the project provoked comment among members of the board, who wondered at the relatively low cost. Often, trustees noted, even rebranding projects that are limited in scope require more significant expenditures than those asked for by Visual Voice. Board member Lauren Emert said that she was concerned about the low cost of the firm’s services, saying that she wanted to confirm that the library would be situated to execute the plan devised by Visual Voice.
The library’s website and app aren’t going to be subject to major overhauls, which Brueland said should help to control costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.