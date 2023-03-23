During a Blount County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, March 21, members of the public spoke for the second month in a row about requests for reconsideration of books in the collection.
The majority of commenters — nine of a total 12 — said they opposed removing books from the library. Three people — two of whom have challenged 13 books between them — spoke in favor of materials’ removal or movement to different areas of the library.
Some of the books that have been challenged are shelved in the young adult section; some are marked for adults; and one — “Heather Has Two Mommies” by Leslea Newman — is shelved in the children’s section. The challenges came in October and December 2022. Some challenges were issued to ask that the books be removed from the library entirely; other requests were that a book be moved to the adult section.
The person who challenged “Heather Has Two Mommies” did not speak at this week’s meeting.
Decisions
BCPL policy requires both library staff and the person bringing a challenge to read the book at issue.
Library staff already have decided that eight will not be moved or removed: “What Girls Are Made of”; “Flamer”; “Gender Queer: A Memoir”; “Heather Has Two Mommies”; “We Are the Ants”; “Me, Earl & the Dying Girl”; “Jack of Hearts”; and “Blankets.”
“The reviews are still ongoing, and we have not removed any titles from the library,” BCPL Director Manny Leite wrote in an email to The Daily Times on Monday.
Copies of the request for reconsideration forms, obtained through a public records request, show that the two people who made the majority of challenges wrote that depictions or references to sexuality were major concerns of theirs.
“This book has no quality. It is pornography,” Parker Benson wrote in answer to a question on a request for reconsideration form for “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human ” by Erika Moen. Benson, along with Lark McGee, jointly challenged 13 books last December.
“Pornography” or references to sex or reproductive organs are listed as concerns in the 13 challenges he and McGee submitted. A request for reconsideration form also states that “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Janet Kuklin is problematic because it “promotes transgenderism to children.”
During the public comment period of the Tuesday meeting, Benson said, “Our library has certain standards. If someone wants these items, they are free to get them elsewhere. Many parents, grandparents and citizens feel the same way about obscene and pornographic books. Books leave impressions, they change minds, they sometimes lead to bad or unhealthy behavior, such as drug and alcohol abuse — suicide.”
In her comments Tuesday, McGee read aloud a sexually explicit excerpt from “What Girls Are Made Of.” Noting in a reconsideration form that the book is shelved in the library’s young adult category, she asked that it be moved to the adult section. She also asked that the library’s young adult section be renamed the “tween/teen section or tween/adolescent section.”
In an interview with The Daily Times on Thursday, she said that she had been a frequent patron of the library in the past, particularly when her children were young. “This certainly isn’t an attack on the library,” she said. “I’ve spent many happy hours in the library. These books just shouldn’t be available to children.”
She said she became aware of the books she found objectionable through several sources, including social media and online recordings of Oklahoma school board meetings. She said that she plans to appeal the library’s decision to keep “What Girls are Made Of” in the young adult section.
Any appeals go before the library board of trustees.
Though his stance was different from McGee’s, Steve Wildsmith also said he was a frequent library patron. He referenced parents’ roles in shaping their children’s experience of the library. “I have never experienced them wandering through the aisles when any book I did not want them to read jumped off of the shelves and into their hands,” he said of his children. “If I don’t want my child to read a certain book, I don’t let him check it out. It’s that simple.”
Like Wildsmith, Forrest Erickson spoke against removing books from the library. In his experience, he commented, children can benefit from reading books that challenge them to change their perspectives.
He noted that when he was younger, he’d found it helpful to read works centering women’s points of view. “It was useful to view the world through feminine eyes. We must have books that will teach us about the life struggles of other people in order to make America a better place or our ignorance will prevent us first,” he said.
Marge Meredith said that her views on challenges to library materials were partially informed by her family history. She specifically referenced her father’s service in World War II. ”My dad fought and risked his life along with many other people to stop censorship and fascism and the banning of books,” she said. “This is America in 20 and 23 … This is not Nazi Germany.”
Selection
The meeting conversation extended to how the library chooses the books in its collection. Factors listed in BCPL policy as general selection criteria include “contribution to the diversity and scope of the collection,” “suitability of subject and style for intended audience,” “requests by library users,” “contemporary significance” and “popular appeal,” among others.
BCPL board Chairman Andy Simon also responded to a direct question from the crowd about the selection process. Simon said that around 70 recommendations of a book must be published before BCPL considers acquiring it.
“I’m pleased that you all are concerned about what’s going on, and I really like to hear the discussion, and you can put it on our agenda, and we’ll be talking about it,” Simon said, adding that requests to discuss the selection process should be emailed to Leite, as the library’s director.
Shortly before public comment ended, McGee spoke again, against “What Girls Are Made Of.”
“If the opponents are gonna continue to raise issues, then I must as well,” Erickson commented in response, over Simon, who said, “I’ll have to cut it off here,” and moved to another part of the meeting.
