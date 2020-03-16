Gov. Bill Lee’s call Monday, March 16, for schools across the state to close through the end of the month to help stop the spread of coronavirus led to varied approaches from area educators, whose schools already were on spring break this week.
Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa public schools as well as Apostolic Christian Academy are closing through March 31 and Loudon County Schools through April 3.
Maryville Christian School will extend its spring break through March 27 and plans to begin online instruction March 30.
The Blount Home Education Association canceled its Enrichment sessions and events through April 5.
However, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley said it plans to continue its operations.
“For now, we will continue to be open with regular hours at all sites,” President and CEO Bart McFadden said in an announcement. “We will aggressively monitor the ongoing situation and continue consultation with medical professionals to make any necessary adjustments as this evolves.”
Public school details
Blount County Schools is canceling all school events, athletic events and practices beginning Wednesday, March 18. The Friends program will be open through Thursday and closed beginning Friday, March 20.
BCS is telling families to expect communications from their children’s schools about learning opportunities.
The district allowed students in grades three through 12 to take home Chromebook computers last week to use for learning. “If your child was absent when Chromebooks or packets were sent home, your school will be communicating times for pickup next week,” BCS told parents.
Maryville City Schools announced that all sports-related activities will be suspended starting Wednesday morning, March 18, and Adventure Club will close at the end of that day.
Maryville officials also said they are finalizing plans to make meals accessible to students during the closure and will provide details later.
“This closure does not mean learning needs to be suspended for our students,” MCS said in its announcement. “As a technology-enabled district, we will promote remote learning opportunities directly to parents and guardians in the days and weeks ahead.”
Alcoa City Schools announced that its closure will take effect today, Tuesday, March 17, including, athletics, the Stars program, extracurricular events and practices, and all facility use.
Loudon County Schools also canceled all athletics and extracurricular activities at schools. However, starting today, March 17, it is providing free grab-and-go meals from noon to 1 p.m. for students at Greenback, Highland Park Elementary, Loudon High and Philadelphia Elementary schools. Any child younger than 18 is eligible for a free meal, but the child must be present to pick up the meal.
Loudon County also announced that school nurses will be available from 7-9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, for parents who need to pick up students’ medications.
Private, home school
The Blount Home Education Association canceled events and Enrichment sessions through at least April 5.
“This includes theatrical practices and performances, club meetings, teen events, informational roundtables, or any other event listed on the BHEA calendar,” the board of directors said in an email to families.
“Some instructors may be able to continue their instruction via Google Classroom, Zoom, or by just sharing their assignments,” it said.
Regarding the canceled activities, the board wrote, “We understand especially that this negatively affects some planned theater productions and important club activities, and we are truly sorry for the heartbreak this unprecedented situation will cause. It is our hope that these events may be rescheduled at a later date when this crisis is contained. Until then, the health and safety of our entire membership and their families must be our priority.”
Maryville Christian School said instruction will resume by online/remote teaching on March 30 and continue that way through at least April 3. There will be no school activities — including athletics, practices and trips — through at least April 3.
Apostolic Christian Academy is closing its K5-12 program through March 31 but as of Monday, March 16, said its preschool infant through K4 program would remain open.
ACA and other educators noted the situation with COVID-19 is changing rapidly and plans are subject to change.
