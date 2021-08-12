Despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism in Blount County in 2020 ranked eighth best in the state, with $337.01 million in visitor spending, according to a new report from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Gov. Bill Lee.
Only seven of Tennessee’s 95 counties fared better than Blount County.
“When COVID hit last year, it put a stop to everything,” said Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir. “April and May were just terrible months for tourism. But toward the end of summer, and then into the fall, we pivoted and started focusing on outdoor tourism.”
After adjusting the strategy, Muir said tourism returned in earnest.
“We really pushed the idea of the ‘peaceful side of the Smokies.’ People could come and get a cabin and socially distance, and that’s really what we focused on — being outdoorsy and being separated from other people. That really helped,” Muir said.
Despite managing to salvage much of the year, the pandemic still dealt a heavy blow to the tourism industry. Visitor expenditures dropped nearly 21% in Blount County in 2020, halting a decade of year-over-year growth, the report states. However, Muir pointed out that the industry has managed to bounce back and is on track for a great 2021.
“In the first three months of 2020, we were expecting another banner year. Then COVID hit and obviously that changed,” Muir said. “But as the vaccine became more prevalent, people started getting out more and using their vacation. The tourism industry really rebounded.”
It rebounded in neighboring counties as well. The “Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee Counties” report found that Sevier and Knox counties ranked second and fourth, respectively, in visitor expenditures in 2020.
While it may seem Blount County gets overshadowed by the urban hub of Knoxville and the tourist destinations of Sevier County, Muir explained this location actually provides an advantage for Blount County’s tourism industry.
“We all kind of feed off each other,” Muir said. “Knox, Blount, Sevier — they’re all within driving distance of one another and they all offer different experiences. If you want to go out and get a drink and experience the night life, you can go to Knoxville, if you want to go to Dollywood, Sevierville is right there, and if you want to go hiking or do something outdoors, you have Blount County.”
As the delta variant threatens to put a new strain on the tourism industry, Muir said Blount County will rely on that reputation as “the peaceful side of the Smokies” to boost tourist revenue, while also looking for new ways to draw tourists.
“We’re just going to continue to market the assets that we have. Cades Cove and the national park are our big draws,” Muir said. “But we’re also looking in other directions. Downtown Maryville is an asset we can promote. You know, if you’ve spent the day in the Smokies, maybe you want to go downtown in the evening and shop or have dinner. It’s all going to come together in one big pot and we’re going to make sure everyone is covered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.