Blount County government on Thursday, Feb. 23, recalled the invitation to bid on installing artificial turf at two high schools, with the county’s attorney claiming the process was “tainted.”
The decision to begin the process anew came less than an hour before a meeting in which commissioners on the Blount County Education Committee voted to recommend that the county commission expedite awarding a contract to the vendor it discussed hiring six months ago.
Blount County Schools planned in August 2022 to hire Hellas Construction Inc. to install artificial turf and shock pads at Heritage and William Blount high schools using $3.86 million from the district’s fund balance. The Blount County Board of Commissioners approved the spending in a 16-3 vote that month.
However, when the county purchasing department began work on the contract, the county attorney raised the issue that the out-of-state cooperative contract could not be used because the project would be considered construction, county Purchasing Agent Katie Branham-Kerr explained during a phone interview Friday. She said BCS did not do anything improper when it brought the proposal to the commission, and the issue was only discovered later.
According to Branham-Kerr, discussion on preparing the bid specifications began in October with MBI Companies Inc., which has done several architecture and engineering projects for BCS. She said her department received the bid packet Jan. 4 and issued the invitation to bid Jan. 6. Following questions from vendors the deadline was extended, and the bids were expected to be opened Friday, March 3.
Branham-Kerr said when the county’s attorney, Craig Garrett, was in the office for another meeting last Thursday with the mayor they discussed the bid situation. Garrett’s Friday, Feb. 24, letter followed that discussion, saying he agreed with recalling the invitation to bid and starting the process anew. She said she called BCS Director David Murrell to inform him Thursday.
The Daily Times reached out to BCS for comment Friday afternoon after receiving a copy of Garrett’s letter, and Amanda Vance, supervisor of district communications and elementary instruction, said no one was available to comment.
Commissioner Mike Akard, who offered the resolution the committee passed Thursday, said Saturday that he was unaware the bid had been pulled before his comments in the education committee meeting.
‘Pre-bid collusion’
“We have now learned that representatives of one of the potential bidders, Hellas Construction, Inc., was involved with MBI from the beginning of this project and had significant input in the preparation of the bid specifications,” Garrett wrote in Friday’s letter to the mayor, Murrell and and the Blount County Board of Commissioners.
He continued, saying this resulted in the bid documents favoring Hellas, and that would preclude the company from bidding on the project. “That type of pre-bid collusion is prohibited by state law and subjects the County, the Schools, and the bid to legal challenge,” the letter said.
According to Garrett’s letter attorneys for other bidders “have threatened a bid protest upon the awarding of this bid.” That and possible litigation could “tie up the matter for a significant period of time,” Garrett warned.
Garrett’s letter recommends immediately proceeding to another bid and says, “It is my understanding that you still feel the fields can be completed prior to next fall’s football season.”
Branham-Kerr said Friday that she already had offered BCS other vendors who might be able to provide new bid specifications. “We’re going to make every effort to get kids on the field without jeopardizing the process,” she said.
A statement from county Mayor Ed Mitchell shared with The Daily Times by email Friday said, “The Purchasing Department and the Mayor’s Office will always strive to ensure the County follows Tennessee State Purchasing laws. We value our vendor relationships who do business with the County, and we will always make decisions that are in the best interests of the tax paying citizens.”
HHS Athletic Director Robbie Bennett, who also serves on the county commission and education committee, voiced concern Thursday about completing the turf projects before the football season starting in August, noting it would be only 90 days from graduation on the field to the first home game.
Bid specifications
Commissioners had questioned the delay on the turf project during Thursday’s education committee meeting. As part of those answers, James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects, said the district was not bidding to a particular vendor.
“The only thing that I’m really requiring on this bid is to be monofilament ...,” he said, explaining the district did not want the slit film type of turf that the NFL Players Association has objected to, citing injury concerns. “A lot of companies provide that type of turf,” he said, indicating Hellas is one.
