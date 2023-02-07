Blount County received a clean audit — a report with no findings — of its finances from the state last week. That result gives the county its seventh clean audit in eight years.
A press release from Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s office quotes him as saying that financial transparency and responsibility prompted his initial run for office. “We were heading down a financial path that I couldn’t ignore. I want my kids and grandkids to stay here and not have a burden on their backs for past decisions. I want that for all of us who live here,” he said in the statement.
The Blount County government spent $85.6 million on its activities last fiscal year, per the audit report from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. At 33% of expenditures, public safety accounted for much of county spending, followed by education, at 17%, and highways, at 8%.
The press release quotes Blount County Commission Chairman Jared Anderson as saying, “I want to commend our elected officials and county employees in all of our county departments and school system, especially Brian Baldwin and our accounting and budgeting team. All employees made this audit result possible through their hard work and diligence. It gives me confidence as a Blount County citizen and taxpayer that those entrusted with our tax dollars are accounting for everything properly.”
The report also states that the county’s primary government net position “improved ... by $38.6 million” between fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The county’s stronger position stems from reducing expenses compared to the previous fiscal year, according to the report. Revenue was mostly stable.
Mitchell notes in the media release that the county’s bond rating, as well county employee compensation, has increased during his time in office.
Also in the media release, Blount County Finance Director Brian Baldwin said that the series of clean audits “demonstrates the efforts of the county staff to ensure proper collection and use of county funds.”
“It’s important to note during this audit review period, the county collectively managed a $237 million budget, increased fund balances, reduced the county’s debt to $129 million, maintained AA+ credit rating, and did so while meeting all local, state and federal requirements. None of which is a minor task,” Baldwin said.
