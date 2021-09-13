The Blount County Redistricting Committee is moving in a new direction as it works to reshapes the county’s voting districts in accordance with the latest U.S. census data.
After leaving last week’s meeting with the intent to consider plans with seven, 10 and 14 County Commission districts, Monday night’s meeting ended with the committee voting down plans for both seven and 14 commission districts, in favor of the existing 21 districts.
Plans featuring seven commission districts were just added back to consideration at the previous committee meeting as committee members hoped it would help strengthen the minority population in certain districts.
“It did not do what we seeking for it to do,” County Commissioner and committee Chair Mike Akard said. “I was in favor of seeing it because I wanted to see if we could accomplish what our goal was. We cannot, mathematically, get there.”
The vote to remove seven and 14 commission district plans also came after a number of public comments from Blount County residents who pushed the committee to keep the number of County Commission districts — and the number of county commissioners — the same.
“A wise approach to public policy is ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” citizen Mark Pulliam said. “We have an established track record with the existing structure of the commission districts. Changing them could be opening the proverbial Pandora’s Box.”
“I think you’re expending a lot of energy that is not going to yield a lot of improvement,” citizen Kevin McNeil added in agreement.
Requests from the public were heard by the committee, as plans for an updated version of the current 10 County Commission districts, seven-school board district setup remain in consideration.
The committee also voted to take an alternate 10 County Commission district plan into consideration. This plan proposes 10 “equal” County Commission districts, which would bring the number of county commissioners down from 21 to 20. The plan also would require the number of school board districts to be changed from seven to 10, something members of the school board expressed opposition to at a recent redistricting meeting.
“If 70 other counties have some correlation of school board districts and county commission districts, I would be interested in seeing the 10 districts for commission and 10 school board districts with common district boundaries,” committee member and Blount County Director of Accounts & Budgets Randy Vineyard said.
The committee voted 10-1 in favor of considering the plan, with Akard being the only vote against.
The committee now also is considering a plan that proposes to keep the number of school board districts at seven, while creating 21 County Commission districts.
The idea behind the 21 commission plan is that it could potentially solve the three major problems that have continually plagued the committee.
“One thing we haven’t looked at that I would like possibly for us to look at is: We keep the number of commissioners at 21, at the same time we’re wanting to try and keep seven school districts,” committee member and County Commission Chairman Ron French said. “Is there a possibility that we could have 21 commission districts with more representation of the different ethnic groups? We could split these districts to where you may have two or three districts that will have a majority ethnic group. Then they would have their own representation on the commission.”
Committee member and Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf informed the committee that the cost of elections would significantly increase with 21 County Commission districts and added that proposed voting centers likely would not be ready in time for next year’s elections.
Still the committee voted 8-3 in favor of considering the 21 commission district plan at the next meeting.
That meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Blount County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.