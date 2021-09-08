The Blount County Redistricting Committee has decided to keep the number of school board districts in the county locked at seven as it continues the process of reshaping the county in accordance with the 2020 U.S. census data.
The number of school board districts has been an obstacle for the committee since its first meeting back in June. The goal of many on the committee has been to better line up Blount County’s school board districts with county commission districts in order to make elections less complicated. However, a private act that sets the number of school board districts at seven left many committee members wondering if and how they could change that.
But after hearing members of the Blount County school board speak during Wednesday’s redistricting meeting, the committee voted to leave the number of school board districts at seven and work from there.
“After discussion with my members, I would like to ask you all to please hold on to all seven of our seats,” Blount County Board of Education Chairman Robbie Kirkland said. “After polling our school board members, all of them want to keep it at seven.”
Kirkland advised against cutting the number of school board members, saying the school board would be “a lot of work” for five or six people. Kirkland also cautioned against adding members to the board.
“If you add three people, what’s going to happen when we have seven or eight seats up for election? Kirkland asked the committee. “That’s going to cause havoc.”
Kirkland was backed by school board Vice Chair Debbie Sudhoff, who also advised the committee against changing the number of school board districts.
“I would agree with Mr. Kirkland. We do not need less school board members. I don’t know if we need more, but we definitely don’t need less,” Sudhoff said.
The statements from the school board members were enough to push the committee to keep the number of school board districts at seven. That, however, forced the committee to take a step back in the redistricting process.
During the Aug. 25 meeting, the committee voted unanimously to remove from consideration any plan dividing up the county into seven county commission districts. From there, the committee moved forward with plans for 10, 14 and 18 commission districts.
However, most plans for 10 and 18 commission districts would require the committee to change the number of school board districts. With that no longer a viable option, the committee was left only with plans for 14 county commission districts. But this created another problem.
The proposed map with 14 districts diluted the minority population in District 1, something that goes against the redistricting guidelines and something the committee wants to avoid.
“It is my understanding that as we do the redistricting, that there are two things we have to pay close attention to. That is population equity and minority representation,” committee member and County Commissioner Jackie Hill said. “To me that is the overriding objective.”
In an effort solve that problem and comply with the school board’s request that the number of school board districts remain the same, the committee voted to once again consider maps with seven county commission districts.
“I don’t care where the boundaries are drawn as long as we’re improving our opportunity to have representation on the County Commission that looks more like the county itself,” committee member Randy Vineyard said.
With all members in agreement, the committee voted to move forward and consider maps with seven and 14 County Commission districts, as well as a plan with 10 County Commission districts that includes split-precincts — though that remains something the committee wants to avoid.
Committee Chairman Mike Akard concluded the meeting by putting the committee in recess in order to ensure a decision regarding the number of County Commission districts is made as soon as possible.
“I am not going to adjourn this meeting. We are going to stand in recess, by call of the chair, to return the first time this room is open again,” Akard said. “I don’t know if it will be Monday or Tuesday but it’s going to be as soon as we can get this room again.”
