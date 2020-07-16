The Tennessee Department of Health reported Thursday, July 16, that Blount County suffered its fourth death as a result of COVID-19.
TDH also reported 35 news cases of the virus in the county — the largest increase since the coronavirus entered the county in March.
The total number of cases in Blount is 416. The active cases are at 189.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,479 new cases Thursday, which is the third-highest daily increase for Tennessee. The total number of cases for the state is 71,540.
