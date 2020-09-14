The Blount County Republican Party is hosting a rally with Bill Hagerty, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. The event will be held at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, from 5-6:30 p.m. today, Sept. 15.
Among the host committee members for the event is Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, state Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey, and Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.
