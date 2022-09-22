The president of the Blount County Republican Women’s club, Heather Fair, resigned from her position under protest Thursday morning, Sept. 22, after refusing to rescind a Middle Tennessee Republican’s invitation to speak at a BCRW meeting.
In a Thursday email to BCRW club members, Fair wrote that her resignation came under penalty of fines, censure or closure of the organization by the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women. The BCRW is chartered as a subdivision of the state women’s group.
In an earlier email, dated Sept. 20, Fair wrote that Gary Humble was invited to speak at the organization’s September meeting in March. The meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Louisville’s town hall.
Humble, a Williamson County Republican, is the executive director of Tennessee Stands, a conservative policy and advocacy organization. He also ran an unsuccessful 2022 primary campaign against Jack Johnson, the Tennessee state Senate’s majority leader.
According to Fair’s email, members of the TFRW told her that Humble was a “controversial figure.” They did so, she said, in response to an email sent by former Blount County Republican Party Vice Chair Ted Boyatt. Three days before Fair’s resignation, Boyatt sent an email to Fair, on which he copied the state party chair, Scott Golden, and TFRW President Linda Kollman, detailing his concerns about inviting Humble to speak at the BCRW meeting.
Boyatt’s initial email states that “offensive and incendiary rhetoric” by Humble constitutes a reason for rescinding his invitation to speak at the Sept. 26 meeting. Boyatt specifically references Humble’s social media use; Humble has repeatedly made use of a slur used to demean people with intellectual disabilities.
For example, he wrote the slur in a 2021 post to his Tennessee Stands Twitter account, after viewing a video that appeared to show a daycare worker putting a mask over a small child’s face while the child worked to remove it.
In response to criticism following his use of the slur, Humble wrote on Twitter that using the word “open(ed) the door for the cancel culture to do their work.”
He also said that he would not apply the word to a person with an intellectual disability, and that he had used it to express his irritation at “something I felt to be extremely foolish and abusive.”
In a phone conversation with The Daily Times, Boyatt also claimed that Humble has called for the ouster of the state Republican Party’s chairman, Scott Golden, as well as for the replacement of other Republican officeholders.
Boyatt’s email also cites the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance board’s Sept. 7 decision to audit Humble’s campaign as a mark against Humble. The audit was initiated to determine whether Tennessee Stands illegally coordinated with Humble’s political campaign.
In a reply to Boyatt, Humble described the audit of his campaign as “a political witch hunt and punishment for me daring to primary the incumbent majority leader of the party.” In the meeting during which the audit was approved, David Golden, one of the board’s members, commented that he “share(d) the public’s concern that there’s dark money afoot,” in reference to Humble’s campaign. Board members stressed that the audit would be conducted for informational purposes.
Fair wrote to BCRW members that she was “appalled” by Boyatt’s email, which was also distributed to a number of BCRW members. “So many aspects of this are upsetting: The bullying. The call for censorship. The leak, or possible theft, of the membership list. Character assassination. Take your pick — it’s all a disgrace. What is motivating Ted Boyatt to act out in such a way, I can only imagine. I’ve never had the opportunity to meet Mr. Boyett as he doesn’t attend BCRW meetings,” she added.
The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women’s bylaws states that a “local Club, at the request of the TFRW Executive Committee, may be removed from membership by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the NFRW Executive Committee” for “affiliation with any political organization which is not officially recognized as working in concert with the TFRW, NFRW (National Federation of Republican Women) and the Republican National Committee” and for failure to support the Republican Party’s ticket, among other reasons.
Per Fair’s email, the rationale for inviting Humble to speak was that he “has a strong conservative voice and puts his ideals into action. Pushing back against government overreach and advocating for the preservation of our Constitutionally protected God-given rights. There was absolutely no reason to believe he was coming to Blount County to be hateful or burn the house down, so to speak.”
Humble is currently set to speak at the Station in Louisville at 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
The Daily Times reached out to Fair for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.