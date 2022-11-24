A record 58 small businesses around Blount County will be participating in the 13th annual Small Business Saturday tomorrow. The event encourages people to shop at smaller local businesses instead of larger chains and is intended to help keep money in the community.
Grace Galyon, manager of Boutique on Broadway, says the event helps her business in its struggle for visibility.
“We don’t have any storefront windows,” she said. “We do try to put our mannequins out on the sidewalk, but we do have a great loyal customer base and we see a lot of people that day. It’s definitely huge for us.”
The Boutique is located across the street from the City of Maryville Municipal Building, and Galyon said she is going all out this year. The business will have lots of new stock on hand, including holiday colors and themes. Several sales will be ongoing.
The difference in shopping local versus online, she said, is personality.
“It’s just not the same. You don’t get that personal interaction,” she said. “We love to help our customers put together outfits and piece things together. Here, someone can personally style you.”
Small Business Saturday is promoted in Blount County by the Blount Partnership. According to a release from the partnership, $68 of every $100 spent on local businesses stays in the community, while the number for shopping online is less than half that. Local businesses around the county will be concentrating on deals and discounts in an effort to make shopping local a little more affordable and appealing. Capitol Theatre, for example, is opening at 9 a.m. instead of 1 p.m.
Neighborly Books on Broadway Avenue will be offering $5 vouchers for every $50 spent. Mike Meier helps his wife Laurie run the store, and this is the first year they have been involved.
“This is our first Small Business Saturday,” Mike Meier, husband of owner Laurie Meier, told The Daily Times. “We just opened in July, so we’re really excited about it.”
For some businesses, Small Business Saturday offers a break from the monotony of an otherwise slow season. Jenny Monogham is the Marketing Coordinator for Oldham Hospitality — the company that oversees multiple businesses in Townsend including Apple Valley Cafe, Apple Valley General Store and The Jumping Bean Coffee Shop. She said the winter months can pose challenges for the company to think up ways to bring in new customers.
“Small Business Saturday is normally a busier time of year for everyone just because of the holiday weekend,” she said. “But we are heading into our slow season which we will experience for a few months.”
Promos and deals offered for Small Business Saturday, she said, help attract new buyers and encourage people to shop local. Oldham will be focusing on discounts and free add-ons this year, and normally finds locals contribute the most over the weekend.
Lisa Misosky, owner of bookstore The Bird and the Book and video store The Dungeon at Southland as well as Southland Books and Cafe, has seen many holiday weekends come and go. She said the crowd from Small Business Saturday varies by year.
“Some years have been better than others,” she said. “In 2020, not so great, but 2021 was fantastic. You just learn to roll with all of it, and that’s part of managing every business, but for us this has been a really good year and I’m optimistic about the holiday season.”
A full list of businesses participating in Small Business Saturday can be found on the Blount County Chamber of Commerce website.
