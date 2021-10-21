Blount County citizens once again showed up to the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting to express worry about the rapid growth and development taking place in the area.
Despite no resolutions regarding development projects on Thursday night’s Commission agenda, several residents addressed commissioners regarding residential growth and the controversial Pellissippi Parkway Extension project.
“This is where it starts,” resident Cat Griffith-Benson said. “You are our elected officials. Please listen to the concerns of your citizens. The time for action is now.”
Griffith-Benson has been a regular at recent county meetings, consistently speaking out about the negative impact proposed developments would have on Blount County’s environment.
On Thursday, she urged commissioners to create a plan that curbs growth and protects Blount County’s rural character.
“The citizens in our county would like to see Blount County put forth a cohesive, economically viable, sustainable and fiscally responsible plan and take action on it,” Griffith-Benson said.
Benson echoed the worries of other residents who called on commissioners to take action against the Pellissippi Parkway Extension project.
President of Citizens Against Pellissippi Parkway Extension (CAPPE) Jay Clark referenced last month’s TDOT meeting about the proposed highway, where TDOT officials told concerned residents that many elected officials in Blount County support the project.
“TDOT said the elected bodies of Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County all support and want TDOT to proceed with the Pellissippi Parkway Extension,” Clark said. “That might have been the case over a decade ago, which is the last time this body actually voted in favor of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension. I think a decade ago when that passed that might have been the case, with that resolution. But this point, 10 years later, we have a completely different group of commissioners, we have completely different situation in our county, and there are lots and lots of people who are not in favor of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension.”
Clark pushed for the Board of Commissioners to propose a new resolution on the PPE and vote on it at the November meeting.
Clark, Griffith-Benson and other worried residents can rest assured that their concerns are not falling on deaf ears.
In the past month, the Blount County Board of Commissioners and the Blount County Planning Commission have made efforts to slow down growth and development in the county.
On Sept. 23, the Planning Commission voted down two proposed subdivisions that, combined, would have brought more than 400 new homes to the county.
Days later, the Planning Commission voted to form an ad hoc committee dedicated to revising the county’s zoning regulations.
That process is now underway, according to Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick.
Following Thursday’s meeting, Headrick told the Daily Times that Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky currently in the process of vetting members for the ad hoc committee.
“The goal is by next Thursday night’s planning meeting, at the end of the meeting, to announce members, the first meeting date, where and so on and so forth,” Headrick said. “Once he comes up with the nine names and they say yes, then we’ll have a meeting.”
The Blount County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Blount County Courthouse.
