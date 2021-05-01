Blount County is putting a new system in place to deal with complaints about property that is overgrown or filled with debris.
The Blount County Commission recently approved re-establishing a Public Services Committee, and now county officials are meeting with their attorney to put the other pieces in place, such as establishing bylaws, for the panel to start its work.
"There's a whole lot to be done," Jeff Headrick, Blount County highway superintendent, said in a phone interview Friday, April 30.
The county had a Public Services Committee until a decade or more ago, and county staff members have been investigating complaints and talking with property owners about situations such as multiple unregistered vehicles leaking gasoline and oil.
"We're getting inundated with complaints and trying to formulate how we handle this," Headrick said of his request to the commission to re-establish the committee.
Blount County already had accepted authority under state law to deal with property owners who have "created, maintained or permitted to be maintained on such property, the growth of trees, vines, grass, underbrush or the accumulation of debris, trash, litter, garbage, or any combination of the preceding elements, or a vacant dilapidated building or structure, so as to endanger the health, safety or welfare of other citizens, or to encourage the infestation of rats and other harmful animals."
Under state law, the county must send written notice to the property owner, who may request a hearing. If the person doesn't remedy the situation, the owner can be billed for the cost of doing the work.
Without a Public Services Committee, there was no one to hear appeals.
"Without this committee in place, we didn't have a lot of teeth to get these lots cleaned up," Headrick told the commissioners before their April 15 vote re-establishing it. "We want to keep Blount County beautiful."
"We don't want to start bossing people around," Headrick said in the interview. "We want to work with folks."
The Blount County Commission approved Headrick's nominees for two-year committee terms: Commissioners Mike Akard, Nick Bright, Ron French and Tom Stinnett, as well as citizens Larry Garner, Richard Maples and Tara Rasher.
The Blount County government's website, blounttn.org, already has a Citizen Complaint Form to report environmental health violations or concerns. The county government does not enforce restrictions from homeowner associations and subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.